iPhone 12 could be more affordable and star at $649

Apple will launch four versions of the iPhone 12 this year and it looks like Apple is going to make the handsets more affordable.

According to Jon Prosser, the iPhone 12 will start at $649, this is for the 5.4 inch model, the 6.1 inch model will apparently start at $749.

The 6.1 inch iPhone 12 Pro will apparently cost $999 and the 12 Pro Max $1,099 which is the same as the current iPhone 11 Pro models.

The current iPhone 11 starts at $699, so Apple is looking to reduce the cost of the entry level versions of this years flagship to $649. The company recently launched their most affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE which retails for $399, so $649 for the next model in the range seems like a good price.

Apple were expected to be launching their new flagship iPhone range in September, although this may be delayed until around October due to the COVID-19 outbreak around the world.

This years iPhone will get a number of upgrades, this should include either a smaller notch or no notch at all, a new Apple A14 Bionic processor and more RAM than the current handsets. We are also expecting new cameras and a LiDAR sensor like the new iPad Pro. As soon as we get some more details about this years flagship iPhones, we will let you guys know.

Source Jon Prosser, MacRumors

