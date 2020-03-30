iPhone 12 5G production ramp up postponed

This years iPhone 12 range of smartphones will be Apple’s first 5G handsets, there will be four devices in the range.

We were expecting the new iPhones to launch some time in September, although there have been rumors that they may be delayed a couple of months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Recent rumors have suggested that Apple may delay the launch themselves for a couple of months, they have apparently not come to a final decision on this as yet, so we may still see the handsets in September.

According to a recent report from Reuters, Apple has now postponed the production ramp up as they are concerned that there will be less demand for this years iPhones than they had previously thought.

Reuters has received some information from one of Apple’s suppliers and production at this supplier is expected to drop around 18% for the quarter that ends this month. This would normally when Apple would be increasing production as they ramp it up ahead of the launch of their new handsets later in the year.

We are expecting to see four iPhone 12 handsets this year, two standard models and two prod models, the standard models will feature a 5.4 inch and 61 inch display and the Pro models will feature a 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch display. As soon as we get some more information about this years new iPhones, we will let you guys know.

Source Reuters

Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals