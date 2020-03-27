iPhone 12 launch may not be delayed according to supply chain

The new iPhone 12 range of smartphones was expected to launch in September, although yesterday we heard that Apple were considering delaying their launch for a couple of months due to the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

According to a recent report by Digitimes, who have apparently received information from Apple’s supply chain, things are still on track for a September launch.

Taiwan’s PCB makers in the supply chain of 5G iPhones have denied reports claiming they have been asked to postpone volume production by two months in line with a likely launch delay for Apple’s new-generation devices amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to industry sources.

Of course as we heard yesterday, Apple is considering delaying the launch of the new iPhone 12 smartphones by a couple of months. If they have not come to a final decision about this as yet, then there would be no reason for them to inform their supply chain about a possible delay.

We are expecting to see four new models of the 5G iPhone this year, The standard models will come with a 5.4 inch and 61 inch display and the Pro models will come with a 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch display.

They are expected to get a number of design changes over the current handsets and Apple may ditch the notch completely from the devices.

Source MacRumors

