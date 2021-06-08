iPadOS 15 adds a new Home Screen design, widgets and more

As well as iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, Apple also announced iPadOS 15 at their Worldwide Developer Conference yesterday.

Apple’s new iPadOS 15 will bring a wide range of new features, this includes a new Home Screen with widgets like the iPhone.

There is also the App Library from the iPhone and a new notes features and Quick Note, plus SharePlay and updates for Safari, plus a range of new privacy features and more.

iPadOS 15 introduces a multitasking experience that is even more intuitive, making features like Split View and Slide Over easier to discover, easier to use, and more powerful. Notes goes systemwide with Quick Note, and offers new ways to collaborate and organise whether typing or writing with Apple Pencil. New widget layouts for the Home Screen and App Library offer simple ways to personalise the iPad experience and organise apps. Translate delivers new features for translating text and conversations, and users can now build apps for iPhone and iPad, on iPad, with Swift Playgrounds.

You can find out more details about the new iPadOS software update over at Apple at the link below, we are expecting it to land some time in September along with iOS 15.

Source Apple

