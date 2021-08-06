Apple’s announces iOS 15 at WWDC 2021

Apple has unveiled their next major release of iOS for the iPhone at WWDC 2021, iOS 15 and it will bring a range of new features to the iPhone.

There are a ranfe of design changes to iOS 15 and it also comes with some major updates for various apps, this includes changes to FaceTime calls with new shared experiences and SharePlay.

iOS 15 makes FaceTime calls more natural, introduces SharePlay for shared experiences, helps users focus and be in the moment with new ways to manage notifications, and brings more intelligence to photos and search to quickly access information. Apple Maps unveils beautiful new ways to explore the world, Weather is redesigned with full-screen maps and more graphical displays of data, Wallet adds support for home keys and ID cards, and browsing the internet with Safari is even simpler with a new tab bar design and Tab Groups. iOS 15 also includes new privacy controls in Siri, Mail, and more places across the system to further protect user information.

There are also a new range of ‘Tools to Find Focus’ these are designed to help you focus on important things that you decide yourself and more.

There are also some major changes to notifications with a new design which now includes contact photos and bigger icons.

Another new feature is Live text, you can take a photo or point your camera at some text and your iPhone will recognize it, you can then copy that text.

There are also new updates and features for Safari, Apple Maps, some major changes to Wallet with the ability to add car keys with supported vehicles and also your driving license and state ID. There are many more features included in this new release of iOS 15.

Apple is expected to release iOS 15 some time in September along with the new iPhone 13, you can find out more details about the software over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple

