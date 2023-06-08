What to do when your iPad is stuck on the Apple logo

Whenever you power up your iPad, you anticipate a smooth startup process, as familiar as a routine cup of coffee. You’re eager to dive into the apps, documents, photos, or games you’re fond of, and the Apple logo appearing on the screen is a welcoming sign that your iPad is gearing up to provide you with that experience. It’s a symbol of consistency and reliability that you’ve come to associate with your device. But, what happens when this ordinary sequence halts unexpectedly?

There can be times, though infrequent when your iPad defies this norm. You turn it on, and the Apple logo flashes onto the screen, but then nothing else happens. Instead of progressing to your home screen, the device seems frozen, stuck on the Apple logo. It’s as though your iPad is caught in a loop, with the Apple logo as the only hint that it’s powered on at all. It’s a jarring experience that can leave you feeling frustrated and at a loss about what to do next.

This comprehensive guide has been meticulously prepared to assist you through such a conundrum. It provides a detailed roadmap to maneuver your iPad out of this frustrating predicament and back to normal functionality. So, if you find yourself staring at a stubbornly persistent Apple logo on your iPad’s screen, stay calm, and follow the step-by-step instructions outlined below. These steps are designed to help you troubleshoot and, hopefully, resolve the issue at hand.

Step 1: Try a Hard Reset

Before we dive into more complicated fixes, let’s start with the simplest one: a hard reset.

For iPad with a Home button: Hold down the Home button and the Power button simultaneously. Keep holding both buttons until the Apple logo reappears on the screen. For iPad without a Home button (like the iPad Pro): Press and quickly release the Volume Up button, then do the same with the Volume Down button. After that, press and hold the Power button until you see the Apple logo.

If your iPad starts normally after the reset, the problem is solved. If not, let’s move on to the next step.

Step 2: Charge Your iPad

In some instances, the iPad could be stuck on the Apple logo because the battery is too low. Plug your iPad into a charger and wait for about an hour to ensure it has sufficient power to boot up. Charge the device for at least twenty to 30 minutes and then you can try and turn the device on and off to see if this will resolve the issue. If this does not work the follow the steps below.

Step 3: Try Recovery Mode

If your iPad still won’t start normally, you might need to use Recovery Mode. Here’s how:

Connect your iPad to your computer with a cable. Make sure that your computer has the latest version of iTunes if it’s a PC or an older Mac. For newer Macs, you’ll be using Finder. Once connected, perform a hard reset on your iPad as described in step 1. However, this time, don’t release the buttons when you see the Apple logo. Keep holding until you see the Recovery Mode screen (it shows a cable and an iTunes or Finder icon). On your computer, you’ll see a window allowing you to update or restore your iPad. Choose the “Update” option. This will allow your computer to reinstall the iPad software without erasing your data. If the update process takes more than 15 minutes, your iPad will exit Recovery Mode. You’ll need to repeat the steps to enter Recovery Mode again and this time choose the “Restore” option.

Remember that restoring your iPad will erase all your data, so it’s the last resort. Ideally, you should have a recent backup of your iPad either on iCloud or your computer, so that you can restore your device to its previous state.

Step 4: DFU Mode (Device Firmware Update)

If Recovery Mode doesn’t work, the next step is to put your iPad into DFU mode. This method can solve more serious software issues because it completely reloads your device’s software and firmware.

Please note that using DFU Mode will erase all the data on your iPad. So, use it only if you’ve tried all the other options and you have a backup of your device’s data. Here are the steps to follow:

Connect your iPad to your computer and open iTunes or Finder. Perform a hard reset as explained in step 1, but keep holding the buttons even when the Recovery Mode screen appears. After about 5 seconds, release the Power button but continue holding the Home button (or Volume Down button for iPads without a Home button). If the screen stays black, your iPad has entered DFU Mode. A message will appear on your computer screen saying that iTunes or Finder has detected an iPad in recovery mode. Now, you can restore your iPad using your computer.

Step 5: Contact Apple Support

If all else fails, it’s time to get in touch with Apple Support. You can contact them online or visit your nearest Apple Store if possible. Here’s what you should do:

Prepare Your iPad’s Information: Before you contact Apple, make sure you have all the necessary information about your iPad ready. This includes the model number, the iOS version it was running (if you know it), and the nature of the problem you’re encountering. Contact Apple Support: Visit Apple’s official support website (https://support.apple.com/) and navigate to the iPad section. You’ll see various options to contact Apple, including live chat, phone calls, or even scheduling an appointment at an Apple Store. Explain Your Issue: Clearly explain the issue you’re facing. Make sure to mention all the steps you’ve already tried to resolve the issue. Follow Their Instructions: Apple’s technical support team is trained to handle these kinds of problems. They’ll guide you through any additional steps you can try at home. If your device needs to be serviced, they’ll let you know the next steps.

Step 6: Visit an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider

If you live near an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider, you can take your iPad there. The technicians can run diagnostics and find out if there’s a software or hardware problem causing your iPad to get stuck on the Apple logo.

Remember to book an appointment before you visit to ensure you get served quickly. Also, if your iPad is still under warranty or you have AppleCare+, any repair or replacement needed may be covered.

Additional Tips

Always make sure to back up your iPad regularly to iCloud or your computer. It can save you a lot of trouble if your device runs into problems.

Keep your iPad’s software updated. Apple often releases updates that fix known bugs and improve the performance of your device.

Avoid installing apps from untrusted sources. They can cause software issues, including causing your iPad to get stuck during startup.

We hope this guide provides you with some clear next steps if your iPad is stuck on the Apple logo. Don’t forget, if in doubt, contacting Apple Support is always a good option. If you have any comments, questions or any suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: Dollar Gill



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals