iPad Pro with Mini LED display coming early next year

We have been hearing rumors about Apple using Mini LED displays in their iPads for some time, it looks like the first device with these new displays with be an iPad Pro early next year.

According to a recent report by ET News, LG will be supplying these micro LED displays for the new iPad Pro, this is something we heard previously.

LG Display is preparing to supply its Mini LED backlight LCDs to Apple. Its new display uses a small LED as the backlight and has improved performance in brightness and contrast ratio. Because it is reported that Apple will look to actively use Mini Led LCDs starting with iPads early next year and other products such as MacBook and iMac, there are expected to be changes in the global LCD market and to LCD technology.

We can expect the new iPad Pro some time in the first quarter of 2020, Apple launched its 2020 iPad Pro in March of this year, so we may see the new device next March.

We are expecting to see a number of upgrades on next years iPad Pro, the design is not expected to change, but as well as the new micro LED display, we are also expecting a new processor, probably a variant of the Apple A14 Bionic and more RAM.

Source ET news, MacRumors

