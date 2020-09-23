2021 iPad Pro will use Mini LED displays

Apple released its iPad Pro tablets back in March, we are expecting the 2021 models to launch in March of next year.

We have been hearing rumors about Mini LED displays for Apple’s iPads and MacBooks, the 2021 iPad Pro will be the first of Apple;s devices to use these displays. The new comes in a report frpm Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple’s mini LED dies will be mass-produced in 4Q20, but due to yield issues related to the production process of display module materials, the 4Q20 display shipments have been revised down by 50% to 300,000-400,000. We believe that the mini LED display in 4Q20 will be used for the new ‌iPad Pro‌.

Apple are expected to launch two versions of their 2021 iPad Pro next year, a 12.9 inch model and an 11 inch model.

It is not clear as yet on whether the design of these new iPads will be changes from that of the current model. We can expect these new iPads to be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic processor like the new iPad Air.

