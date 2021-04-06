New iPad Pro with Mini-Led display and Apple A14X processor coming in early 2021

We have heard lots of rumors about Mini-LED and microLED displays for Apple devices, according to a recent report a new iPad Pro with an Apple A14X Bionic processor and a new Mini-LED display is coming in early 2021.

The news comes from L0vetodream on Twitter who has said that the device will land some time in the first or second quarter of 2021.

This would make sense as Apple launched their 2020 iPad Pro in March, so we should see the 2021 iPad Pro around 12 months from then.

with mini led and 5G X55 baseband https://t.co/1C57Oms2HX — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 3, 2020

The tweet also says that the new 2021 iPad Pro will be available with 5G and it will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon x55 modem, this is the modem that Apple is expected to use in this years iPhone 12 handsets.

It is not clears as yet on what other upgrades the new iPad Pro will come with, we are expecting tow different sizes, 11 inches and 12.9 inches like the current range.

Source L0vetodream, MacRumors

