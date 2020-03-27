Apple’s new iPad Pro lands on Sky Mobile

Apple launched their new iPad Pro earlier this week and now the device is available with Sky Mobile in the UK. Sky are offering the tablet on a range of different contracts and both the 11 inch model and 12 inch models are available.

Sky are offering the 11 inch model on a Swap 36 contract for £26 a month and the 12.9 inch iPad pro on the same contract for £31 a month, you can see the available contracts below.

Apple iPad Pro 11” Swap36 (3-year contract) Swap24 (2-year contract) Monthly cost for your tablet, data, calls and texts £26 per month (£20 for tablet, plus £6 for 1GB data package) £34 per month (£28 for tablet, plus £6 for 1GB data package) What you get 1GB data 1GB data Additional benefits? No associated upfront costs or delivery charges. Unlimited streaming of all Sky apps with Watch. No associated upfront costs or delivery charges. Unlimited streaming of all Sky apps with Watch.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9” Swap36 (3-year contract) Swap24 (2-year contract) Monthly cost for your tablet, data, calls and texts £31 per month (£25 for tablet, plus £6 for 1GB data package) £40 per month (£34 for tablet, plus £6 for 1GB data package) What you get 1GB data 1GB data Additional benefits? No associated upfront costs or delivery charges. Unlimited streaming of all Sky apps with Watch. No associated upfront costs or delivery charges. Unlimited streaming of all Sky apps with Watch.

You can find out more information about the new iPad Pro with Sky Mobile over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Sky Mobile

