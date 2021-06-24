New Logitech Combo Touch iPad keyboard tablet case

Logitech has launched a new version of its Combo Touch iPad keyboard tablet case, specifically designed for Apple’s 4th-generation iPad Air. The latest iPad keyboard case is now available to purchase priced at $200 directly from the Logitech online store and worldwide resellers. The iPad keyboard Case features a backlit keyboard and trackpad and can be used with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th gen) tablets, iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen) tablets and Apple’s latest fourth generation iPad Air tablet.

“Meet the new keyboard case that enables whole new levels of versatility. Type, view, sketch, and read with iPad Pro or iPad Air — all while keeping the front, back, and corners snug and protected. With the new click-anywhere trackpad, together with Logitech’s signature laptop-like keyboard, you can work and create effortlessly. “

The Combo Touch iPad keyboard tablet case has been designed to offer you four different modes

– Type Mode: Dock the keyboard upright, pull out the kickstand, and you’re ready to type out notes, emails, and more.

– View Mode: Detach the keyboard and pull out the kickstand to watch movies and videos.

– Sketch Mode: Fully extend the kickstand for the perfect angle to take handwritten notes and draw with Apple Pencil or Logitech Crayon.

– Read Mode: Detach the keyboard—or reattach it with the keys turned inward—to read books, articles, and more.

“Possibilities? Endless. Done typing? Just detach the keyboard so you can sketch, read or watch videos without anything between you and your beautiful iPad screen. Then use the adjustable kickstand’s 50 degrees of tilt to find that perfect viewing angle.”

Source : Logitech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals