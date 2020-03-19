Logitech Combo Touch keyboard case adds trackpad support to older iPads

Logitech names the availability of a new iPad keyboard Case complete with trackpad allowing users to and Support to older iPad tablets. Earlier this week Apple announced a new iPad Pro tablet complete with track support thanks to a new Apple Trackpad keyboard case priced at an eye watering $350.

“Logitech’s Combo Touch for iPad Air combines a precision trackpad with a full-size backlit keyboard. Navigate your iPad with familiar gestures or quickly and easily position a cursor to edit spreadsheets, documents, and presentations. Enjoy comfortable typing on a full-size keyboard with backlit keys that are perfect for working in dark environments like on an airplane or late at night. And the flexible design supports four use modes for extra versatility.”

Features of the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad include :

– An integrated trackpad with Multi-Touch gesture support lets you navigate iPad Air quickly

– Well-spaced backlit keys and familiar layout for comfortable typing — day or night

– Full row of iPadOS shortcut keys for one-tap access to the Home screen, Siri, Search, media controls, and more

– Kick-back stand with 50-degree tilt

– Four use modes optimized for typing, viewing, reading, and sketching

– Protective case helps safeguard both sides of iPad Air from bumps, scratches, and spills

– Home for Apple Pencil (1st generation) or Logitech Crayon

Source : Logitech

