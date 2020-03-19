New iPad Pro comes with 6GB of RAM

Apple announced their new iPad Pro tablets yesterday and now it has been revealed that both models come with 6GB of RAM.

The previous versions of the iPad Pro tablets only came with 4GB of RAM, these new models also have a new processor, the Apple A12Z Bionic processor, the previous model had a A12X processor.

It is not clear as yet on how much of an upgrade the new processor is in the new iPad over the previous model, I guess we will have to wait until the device is released to find out. We do know that this new processor has an 8 core GPU and the previous one had cores.

According to 9 to 5 Mac as well as the 6GB of RAM the device also comes with the same ultra wideband U1 chip that is used in the iPhone 11 handsets.

The new iPad Pro is available in two sizes 11 inches and 12.9 inches and prices for the device start at £769 for the 11 inch model and £969 for the 12.9 inch model. The new iPad Pro is available to order now and it launches next week on the 25th of March.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

