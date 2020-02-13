iOS Darkroom photo editor moves to subscriptions

In addition to rolling out new features to its already powerful Darkroom photo editor for iPhone and iPad, creators of the iOS photo editing application capable of supporting RAW and Portrait files has also announced a move to a subscription payment model. The new subscriptions only affect new Darkroom users, anyone who paid for Darkroom in the past will get “access to all premium features today.”

For new users, Darkroom will cost $3.99 per month or $19.99 per year. And there is still a one-time purchase option at $49.99.

“Starting today, anyone who paid for anything prior to this release will have access to all our premium features for free. To be crystal clear, even if you only bought a single filter set 4 years ago, you’ll now have access to all the filters and all the tools! We’re doing this to honor the commitment we made to you when you supported us before this switch.”

New features rolled out in todays Darkrrom iOS app update :

– Watermark your Photos – Darkroom’s Watermark is a full-featured watermarking tool that allows you to set a text or image watermark, and control its size, location, opacity, and even typeface.

– Customize your App Icon – We added the app icons for all of our previous release so please enjoy that Neon icon you all loved so much! Yes, we even added our internal development build icon, which we once accidentally released publicly Lastly we added 4 fresh variations for you all to play with, we are big fans of the Vintage one.

– Export Summary – Now you can see a short summary of your most important options when exporting a photo, such as export file type and quality, is watermark or copyright metadata protection added etc.

Source : 9to5Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals