Hidden Features in iOS 27 Beta 3 Apple Didn’t Tell You About

Apple has officially released iOS 27 Beta 3 for developers, bringing a host of new features, visual refinements, and performance upgrades. This update extends beyond iPhones, encompassing iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, HomePod OS, Vision OS, and WatchOS. While the beta introduces exciting advancements, it also comes with known issues, making it a cautious choice for primary devices. The video below from Zollotech gives us more details on the new iOS 27 beta 3.

Key Features and Enhancements

iOS 27 Beta 3 introduces several updates aimed at improving user experience and functionality. These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to refining its ecosystem:

Music App: Updated favorite and menu icons enhance navigation, making it easier to manage playlists and explore content.

Updated favorite and menu icons enhance navigation, making it easier to manage playlists and explore content. Reminders App: Redesigned icons provide a cleaner and more modern interface, aligning with iOS 27’s overall aesthetic.

Redesigned icons provide a cleaner and more modern interface, aligning with iOS 27’s overall aesthetic. Control Center: Displays your network type, such as “Wi-Fi,” “5G,” or “5G Plus,” offering clearer connectivity insights.

Displays your network type, such as “Wi-Fi,” “5G,” or “5G Plus,” offering clearer connectivity insights. Siri Enhancements: A preview of a new expressive voice allows users to adjust pace and tone, paired with an updated interface for smoother interactions.

A preview of a new expressive voice allows users to adjust pace and tone, paired with an updated interface for smoother interactions. Wallpaper Effects: Dynamic transitions between wallpapers create a visually seamless experience when switching backgrounds.

Dynamic transitions between wallpapers create a visually seamless experience when switching backgrounds. Shortcuts App: A new “+” button simplifies the creation of shortcuts, providing direct access to editor mode for faster customization.

A new “+” button simplifies the creation of shortcuts, providing direct access to editor mode for faster customization. Photos App: The “Look Up Nutrition” feature, identified by a fork-and-knife icon, offers nutritional information for food items detected in your photos.

The “Look Up Nutrition” feature, identified by a fork-and-knife icon, offers nutritional information for food items detected in your photos. Find My App: A redesigned Apple Watch app and a new splash screen improve location-sharing options and usability.

A redesigned Apple Watch app and a new splash screen improve location-sharing options and usability. Setup Process: Updated visuals during installation reflect the polished design language of iOS 27, enhancing the onboarding experience.

These features demonstrate Apple’s focus on usability and design, making sure the system feels intuitive while introducing meaningful functionality.

Bug Fixes and Known Issues

iOS 27 Beta 3 addresses several bugs from earlier versions, improving system stability and functionality. Notable fixes include:

Resolved alignment issues in the Siri setup menu and keyboard when in landscape mode.

Improved Wi-Fi stability, reducing instances of unexpected disconnections.

Fixed wallpaper saturation problems, making sure more accurate color representation.

Addressed 17 categories of bugs, an increase from the 15 resolved in Beta 2.

Despite these improvements, challenges persist. Known issues have risen to 59 categories, up from 56 in the previous beta. Users may still encounter delays in indexing and search optimization, as well as occasional wallpaper desaturation bugs. These ongoing issues suggest that further refinements are needed in subsequent updates.

Performance and Battery Insights

Performance enhancements are noticeable in this beta, particularly with smoother ProMotion responsiveness and improved background optimization processes. These changes contribute to a more fluid user experience. However, users may observe temporary device heating as the system completes its optimization cycle.

Battery life remains a concern, especially during heavy usage. Frequent charging may be necessary, indicating that further improvements in power efficiency are expected in future iterations. While the performance gains are promising, battery optimization remains an area requiring attention.

Storage and Benchmark Observations

System storage usage has slightly increased compared to Beta 2, reflecting the integration of new features and optimizations. Benchmark scores are marginally lower than those of iOS 26.6 Beta 4, likely due to ongoing background processes. These scores are expected to stabilize as the system completes its indexing and optimization tasks.

Release Schedule and Expectations

Apple’s release timeline for iOS 27 remains on track, with the following milestones anticipated:

The iOS 26.6 Release Candidate (RC) is expected to be available shortly.

iOS 27 Beta 4 is projected to launch around July 20, 2026.

The public release of iOS 27 is likely to coincide with the launch of the iPhone 18 in mid-September 2026.

These dates provide a clear roadmap for developers and users eager to explore the latest updates.

Should You Install iOS 27 Beta 3?

For developers already using Beta 1 or Beta 2, upgrading to Beta 3 is a logical step to access the latest features and improvements. However, non-developers or users on stable versions should exercise caution. Installing this beta on a primary device is not recommended unless you’ve backed up your data, as unresolved issues could disrupt daily use.

If you’re curious about the new features but hesitant about potential bugs, waiting for the public beta or final release is the safer option. These versions are expected to offer a more stable and reliable experience, making them better suited for everyday use.

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Source & Image Credit: zollotech



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