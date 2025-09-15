iOS 26 Update Guide: What to Do Before You Tap ‘Install’

The release of iOS 26 introduces a refreshed interface and a host of new features, making it a significant update for Apple users. However, before you proceed with the installation, it is essential to prepare your device to ensure a seamless transition. Proper preparation not only safeguards your data but also helps optimize your device and minimizes the risk of encountering issues during the update process. Follow the steps in the video below from iReviews to get your device ready for iOS 26.

1. Assess Your Device’s Compatibility and Readiness

Before updating to iOS 26, confirm that your device is compatible and ready for the upgrade. Apple typically supports devices released within the last five to six years, so ensure your iPhone or iPad is on the supported list. If you’ve been using beta software, make sure your device is updated to the latest Release Candidate (RC) version. The RC version is nearly identical to the final public release, offering a stable foundation for the update.

If you no longer wish to receive beta updates, it’s important to disable the beta profile. To do this, go to Settings > General > VPN & Device Management, and remove the beta profile. This step ensures your device won’t download future pre-release versions, which could interfere with the update process.

2. Back Up Your Data

Backing up your data is a critical step before installing any major software update. A backup ensures that your personal information, photos, and settings are protected in case something goes wrong during the installation. There are two primary methods to back up your device:

iCloud Backup: Use Apple’s cloud-based service to back up your data wirelessly. Navigate to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > iCloud Backup , and tap “Back Up Now.” Ensure you have enough iCloud storage available to complete the process.

Use Apple’s cloud-based service to back up your data wirelessly. Navigate to , and tap “Back Up Now.” Ensure you have enough iCloud storage available to complete the process. Computer Backup: For an offline option, connect your device to a computer. On macOS, use Finder, and on Windows, use iTunes to create a local backup. This method is ideal if you prefer to store your data on your computer rather than in the cloud.

Having a recent backup provides peace of mind and allows you to restore your device if any issues arise during the update.

3. Free Up Storage Space

Installing iOS 26 requires a significant amount of free storage space. Apple recommends having at least 20 GB of available storage to ensure the update process runs smoothly. If your device is running low on space, take the following steps to free up storage:

Delete unused apps or temporarily remove large files, such as videos or high-resolution photos.

Clear cached data from apps like Spotify, YouTube, or Snapchat, which can accumulate over time and consume substantial storage.

Enable the “Offload Unused Apps” feature by going to Settings > General > iPhone Storage. This automatically removes apps you rarely use while preserving their data for future use.

By creating sufficient storage space, you can avoid interruptions or errors during the installation process.

4. Update Your Apps

Outdated apps may not function properly on iOS 26, leading to crashes or compatibility issues. To ensure a smooth transition, update all your apps before installing the new operating system. Open the App Store, navigate to the “Updates” section, and install any pending updates. Keeping your apps up to date ensures they are optimized for iOS 26 and reduces the likelihood of performance problems.

5. Ensure Adequate Battery Life

A stable power source is essential during the update process. Your device should have at least 50% battery life before starting the installation. For added security, keep your iPhone or iPad connected to a charger throughout the update. This precaution prevents interruptions caused by low battery levels, which could result in incomplete installations or errors.

6. Familiarize Yourself with the Release Details

iOS 26 officially launches on September 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. New York Time). This update represents the first major redesign since iOS 7, introducing a modern, user-friendly interface. The new design focuses on enhancing usability and includes features tailored to both casual and advanced users. By understanding the release timeline and key features, you can plan your update accordingly and make the most of the new operating system.

7. Prepare for the Update Process

Once you’ve completed the necessary preparations, you’re ready to install iOS 26. Ensure your device is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and has sufficient battery life or is plugged into a charger. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update, and follow the on-screen instructions to download and install the update. The process may take some time, depending on your internet speed and device model, so be patient and avoid interrupting the installation.

By taking these preparatory steps, you can ensure a smooth and trouble-free update experience. iOS 26 brings a wealth of new features and improvements, making it a worthwhile upgrade for Apple users. Prepare your device today to fully enjoy the benefits of this major release.

