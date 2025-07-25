iOS 26 Public Beta: Do These 10 Things FIRST

Apple has officially released the public beta of iOS 26, offering users an early glimpse into its next-generation mobile operating system. Packed with a variety of new features and design updates, this release focuses on enhancing usability, personalization, and functionality. However, as with any beta software, it’s crucial to approach with caution. Beta versions often come with bugs and performance issues, so installing it on a secondary device is strongly advised. Below is a detailed look at the most notable updates and features you should explore in a new video from Proper Honest Tech.

Compatibility and Installation

Before diving into the new features of iOS 26, it’s essential to confirm whether your device is compatible. The beta supports iPhone SE (2nd generation) and newer models, which means older devices such as the iPhone X, XS, and XR are no longer eligible. If your device is compatible, follow these steps to install the beta:

Visit beta.apple.com and enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program.

Download and install the beta profile by following the on-screen instructions.

Back up your data to iCloud or a computer to safeguard against potential data loss.

Keep in mind that beta software can be unstable. To avoid disruptions, it’s best to install it on a secondary device rather than your primary one.

Liquid Glass Design: A Visual Overhaul

One of the most striking updates in iOS 26 is the introduction of the “Liquid Glass” design, which brings a sleek, transparency-focused aesthetic to the user interface. This design enhances the overall look and feel of the operating system with modern, polished effects that create a futuristic vibe. For users who prioritize accessibility, the settings menu includes options to reduce transparency, improving readability and usability for those who prefer a simpler visual experience.

Apple Music: Smarter Organization and AI-Powered Transitions

Music lovers will find plenty to appreciate in the latest updates to Apple Music. The app now includes several features designed to improve organization and enhance the listening experience:

Playlist folders allow users to organize their extensive music libraries more effectively, making it easier to manage large collections.

The new "Automix" feature, powered by AI, creates seamless transitions between songs, making sure uninterrupted playback for a more immersive experience.

These enhancements make Apple Music more intuitive and enjoyable, catering to both casual listeners and dedicated audiophiles.

Control Center: Quick Access to Reminders

The Control Center has been updated to include a shortcut for creating reminders, making it easier than ever to stay organized. This feature allows you to set reminders directly from the Control Center without needing to open the app, streamlining your workflow and saving valuable time.

Customizable Snooze Durations

The Clock app now offers a long-requested feature: adjustable snooze durations. Users can customize snooze times anywhere between 1 and 15 minutes, providing greater flexibility for managing alarms and tailoring morning routines to individual preferences.

Spatial Photos: Adding Depth to Your Memories

The Photos app introduces AI-powered spatial photos, a feature that transforms your existing images into 3D-style scenes. This innovative tool adds depth and dimension to your photo collection, offering a fresh and engaging way to relive cherished memories.

Redesigned Photos App

The Photos app has undergone a significant redesign aimed at improving navigation and usability. Key updates include:

Clearer buttons for Library and Collections, making it easier to locate specific photos.

for Library and Collections, making it easier to locate specific photos. Enhanced search functionality that allows users to find images quickly using keywords or filters.

that allows users to find images quickly using keywords or filters. Customizable collection views, allowing a more personalized browsing experience.

These changes make managing and organizing your photo library more intuitive and user-friendly.

Camera App: Carousel Navigation

Switching between shooting modes in the Camera app is now more intuitive, thanks to a carousel-style navigation system. This update allows users to quickly access essential settings and options, making it easier to capture the perfect shot in any situation.

Enhanced Screenshot Tools

Screenshots in iOS 26 now come with full-screen previews and a built-in reverse image search tool. This feature enables users to identify objects, locations, or other elements within their screenshots, adding a layer of functionality to an everyday tool.

Phone App: Smarter Call Management

The Phone app introduces several improvements designed to streamline call management and reduce interruptions:

Call screening helps filter spam and unknown numbers, making sure you only receive important calls.

helps filter spam and unknown numbers, making sure you only receive important calls. The new “Detect Call Waiting” feature allows you to manage hold times during calls more effectively.

allows you to manage hold times during calls more effectively. Enhanced options for handling missed calls and voicemails from unknown numbers provide greater control over your communication.

These updates aim to make call management more efficient and less intrusive, enhancing the overall user experience.

Beta Software: Proceed with Caution

While the iOS 26 public beta offers an exciting preview of Apple’s latest innovations, it’s important to remember that beta software is inherently unstable. Bugs, crashes, and performance issues are common. To minimize potential disruptions:

Install the beta on a secondary device rather than your primary one.

Back up your data before installation to prevent data loss.

Report any issues to Apple to contribute to the improvement of the final release.

By taking these precautions, you can explore the new features of iOS 26 while minimizing risks to your device and data.

