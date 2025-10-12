New Features: How iOS 26 Upgrades the Photos App with Liquid Glass

Apple has introduced a comprehensive update to the Photos app in iOS 26, addressing long-standing user concerns while adding a suite of new features designed to enhance usability, organization, and creativity. Whether you’re managing an extensive photo library or refining individual images, these updates aim to make the app more intuitive and versatile. Below is a detailed look at the most impactful changes in a new video from Proper Honest Tech.

Streamlined Navigation

Navigating your photo library has been significantly improved in iOS 26, making it easier to locate and manage your images. The primary tabs, “Library” and “Collections,” have been relocated to the bottom left corner for more convenient access. Here’s how these tabs function:

This tab serves as the central hub for all your photos and videos, providing a unified view of your entire collection. Collections: This tab organizes shared albums, media types, and utilities, offering a structured way to locate specific content.

Additionally, the search functionality has been overhauled with natural language processing. You can now search for photos using phrases like “sunset photos from last year” or “pictures with Emma at the beach.” This eliminates the need for endless scrolling and allows you to find images quickly and efficiently.

Enhanced Sorting and Filtering

The new “Filter and Sort” options provide greater control over how your photos are organized. You can now sort your images by:

Date captured

Recently added

Tags such as “favorites” or “edited”

Filters can be combined to create more specific views of your library. For example, you can display only favorite videos or edited photos. Another useful feature highlights photos that are not part of any album, making it easier to organize stray images. These tools streamline the process of managing large photo libraries, saving time and effort.

Personalized Customization

iOS 26 introduces expanded customization options, allowing you to tailor the Photos app to your preferences. Key features include:

Keep screenshots in a dedicated album while excluding them from your main library for a cleaner browsing experience. Shared with You toggle: Decide whether photos shared via Messages appear in your library, giving you more control over your content.

These updates ensure that your photo library is not only more organized but also reflects your personal style and needs.

Revamped Collections Tab

The “Collections” tab has been redesigned to improve usability and flexibility. You can now:

Reorder and collapse sections for a cleaner, more streamlined layout.

Pin frequently accessed albums or sections to the top for quicker navigation.

Customizing the “Collections” tab is straightforward. A simple long press allows you to pin or unpin sections, making sure that your most-used albums are always within easy reach.

Advanced Editing Tools

Editing photos in the Photos app has become more powerful and user-friendly with the addition of new tools. These include:

Switch between light, dark, or system mode while editing for a consistent visual experience that matches your preferences. Loop tool in Markup: Highlight specific areas of a photo by magnifying them with adjustable size, zoom level, and color. This tool is particularly useful for emphasizing details in images.

These enhancements cater to both casual users and those who require more advanced editing capabilities, making the app versatile for a wide range of needs.

3D Spatial Photo Creation

One of the most innovative features in iOS 26 is the ability to create 3D spatial photos. This functionality transforms your images into immersive, three-dimensional scenes, adding depth and a sense of realism. You can even use imported photos to create these spatial images. For users who prefer a simpler experience, the option to disable spatial photo creation is available, making sure that the app remains accessible to everyone, regardless of technical expertise.

Why These Updates Matter

The iOS 26 Photos app update represents a significant improvement in usability, organization, and personalization. By addressing previous shortcomings and introducing practical new features, Apple has made the app more intuitive and versatile. Whether you’re searching for specific images, organizing your library, or exploring creative possibilities, these updates provide a more streamlined and customizable experience tailored to your needs.

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



