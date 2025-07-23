iOS 26 Beta 4 Released: All the New Features and Changes

Apple has officially released iOS 26 Beta 4, introducing a variety of updates, bug fixes, and features aimed at enhancing both performance and usability. This latest beta builds upon previous iterations, refining the user experience while addressing known issues and adding innovative tools. Whether you’re a developer testing new functionalities or an early adopter exploring the latest advancements, this release offers a comprehensive preview of Apple’s evolving mobile operating system. The video below from

Top Features and Enhancements

iOS 26 Beta 4 introduces several standout features designed to improve aesthetics, functionality, and overall system performance. These updates reflect Apple’s commitment to delivering a seamless and engaging user experience:

Liquid Glass Effect: A visually striking translucency feature now enhances apps like Music, Weather, and Safari. This dynamic effect adapts to light and dark modes, creating a more immersive and polished interface.

A visually striking translucency feature now enhances apps like Music, Weather, and Safari. This dynamic effect adapts to light and dark modes, creating a more immersive and polished interface. Dynamic Wallpapers: New wallpapers transition seamlessly between light and dark themes, offering a personalized and visually appealing touch to your home screen.

New wallpapers transition seamlessly between light and dark themes, offering a personalized and visually appealing touch to your home screen. Notification Settings: Revamped notification tools provide greater control, including options to screen unknown callers and summarize alerts, helping to reduce interruptions and streamline communication.

Revamped notification tools provide greater control, including options to screen unknown callers and summarize alerts, helping to reduce interruptions and streamline communication. Camera App Updates: The camera app now features an updated icon, a simplified interface for switching between photo and video modes, and a persistent switch camera button for quicker access.

The camera app now features an updated icon, a simplified interface for switching between photo and video modes, and a persistent switch camera button for quicker access. Files App Enhancements: A new QuickLook preview option allows users to view documents and media without opening them, significantly improving file management efficiency.

A new QuickLook preview option allows users to view documents and media without opening them, significantly improving file management efficiency. Share Sheet Redesign: Updated icon designs and bolder glyphs make sharing content more intuitive and visually appealing, enhancing usability across apps.

Bug Fixes and Connectivity Improvements

This beta release addresses several critical bugs and connectivity issues, ensuring a smoother and more reliable user experience. Key fixes include:

Connectivity Improvements: A modem update enhances network stability, reducing the likelihood of dropped connections and improving overall reliability.

A modem update enhances network stability, reducing the likelihood of dropped connections and improving overall reliability. Contacts App Fix: The previously broken search functionality in the Contacts app has been restored, making it easier to locate and manage contacts.

The previously broken search functionality in the Contacts app has been restored, making it easier to locate and manage contacts. Siri Responsiveness: Siri now responds more quickly to voice commands, improving its utility for everyday tasks and enhancing the overall user experience.

Siri now responds more quickly to voice commands, improving its utility for everyday tasks and enhancing the overall user experience. Assistive Touch Fix: A bug affecting the Assistive Touch icon on older iPads has been resolved, making sure accessibility features function as intended.

Performance and Battery Life

Performance optimization remains a key focus in iOS 26 Beta 4. Benchmark tests indicate improved scores compared to earlier beta versions, reflecting enhanced system stability and efficiency. While minor animation lags persist in certain scenarios, these are expected to be addressed in future updates. Battery life has also seen incremental improvements, with better power management contributing to longer usage times. However, long-term performance under varied conditions is still being evaluated.

Apple Intelligence Storage and Data Usage

The introduction of advanced features, such as notification summaries, has slightly increased the usage of Apple Intelligence storage. This reflects the system’s enhanced ability to intelligently manage and organize data, ensuring smoother operation across apps and services. These improvements aim to balance functionality with efficient resource utilization, providing a more seamless experience for users.

Release Timeline and Future Updates

Apple continues its consistent beta release schedule, offering developers and users regular opportunities to test and provide feedback. Here’s what lies ahead:

iOS 26 Public Beta 1: Expected to be available soon, allowing a broader audience to explore the latest features and updates.

Expected to be available soon, allowing a broader audience to explore the latest features and updates. iOS 18.6 Public Release: Anticipated next week, this update will deliver stability improvements for current users.

Anticipated next week, this update will deliver stability improvements for current users. Beta 5: Likely to follow the established weekly release pattern, introducing additional refinements and addressing any remaining issues.

Looking Ahead

iOS 26 Beta 4 represents a significant step forward in Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine its mobile operating system. With updates to the user interface, dynamic wallpapers, improved notification settings, and app enhancements, this release prioritizes delivering a polished and intuitive experience. While some performance aspects are still being fine-tuned, the overall improvements highlight Apple’s dedication to innovation and optimization. As the beta cycle progresses, users can look forward to further refinements and new features that continue to enhance the iOS ecosystem.

