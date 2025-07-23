iOS 26 Beta 4 Arrives, Bringing Back Liquid Glass

Apple has officially launched iOS 26 Beta 4, bringing a host of updates and reintroducing beloved features such as Liquid Glass and dynamic wallpapers. This release emphasizes visual enhancements, improved usability, and seamless cross-platform integration. It is available across Apple’s ecosystem, including iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, HomeOS, VisionOS, and Xcode. Developers and early adopters now have the opportunity to explore Apple’s latest advancements, which aim to refine the user experience while maintaining consistency across devices. The video below from iDeviceHelp gives us more details about the new beta 4 and the return of Liquid Glass.

Liquid Glass: A Refined Transparency Experience

The return of Liquid Glass in iOS 26 Beta 4 marks a significant enhancement in transparency and layering effects. This feature is particularly noticeable in apps like Music, Weather, and Safari, where the interface feels more immersive and visually cohesive. Compared to Beta 3, the transparency effects have been carefully fine-tuned to improve contrast, making sure better readability in both light and dark modes. These updates not only elevate the aesthetic appeal but also demonstrate Apple’s dedication to creating a seamless and visually engaging user experience. By refining these details, Apple continues to set a high standard for design consistency and usability.

Dynamic Wallpapers: Adapting to Your Environment

Dynamic wallpapers make a strong comeback in iOS 26 Beta 4, offering a more personalized and visually adaptive experience. These wallpapers subtly transition throughout the day, reflecting changes in environmental lighting and creating a sense of harmony between your device and its surroundings. New themes such as Dusk, Halo, Sky, and Shadow provide a diverse range of options to suit individual preferences. By integrating these time-sensitive visuals, Apple enhances both the lock screen and home screen, making your device feel more dynamic and responsive to your environment.

Notification Summaries: Clarity and Organization

Notifications receive a comprehensive update in Beta 4, focusing on improved readability and organization. The reintroduction of category-based summaries, such as News and Entertainment, allows you to quickly review grouped updates without feeling overwhelmed. Additionally, the lock screen now dims its wallpaper when multiple notifications are present, making sure that text remains legible regardless of background visuals. These changes aim to strike a balance between keeping you informed and maintaining the visual clarity of your device. This thoughtful approach reflects Apple’s commitment to enhancing both functionality and design.

Camera App: Enhanced Design and New Features

The camera app in iOS 26 Beta 4 introduces a refreshed interface and new photographic styles, offering users greater creative flexibility. Upon launching the app, splash screens highlight these updates, emphasizing ease of use and accessibility. Whether you’re capturing everyday moments or experimenting with advanced photography, the updated design ensures a more intuitive and enjoyable experience. These improvements underscore Apple’s focus on empowering users to fully use their device’s camera capabilities, making photography more accessible and engaging for everyone.

Control Center: Subtle but Impactful Tweaks

The Control Center retains its signature frosted glass aesthetic but introduces subtle contrast adjustments in Beta 4. These minor changes enhance visibility and usability, making sure that essential controls are easier to access and interact with. By refining these small yet impactful details, Apple continues to prioritize user-friendly design while maintaining a polished and cohesive visual language across the system. These updates demonstrate Apple’s attention to detail, making sure that even the simplest interactions feel deliberate and intuitive.

Cross-Platform Updates: A Unified Ecosystem

iOS 26 Beta 4 is part of a broader update that spans Apple’s entire ecosystem, including iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, HomeOS, VisionOS, and Xcode. This cross-platform release highlights Apple’s dedication to creating a unified experience where features and design elements remain consistent across devices. Developers working within this ecosystem will appreciate the seamless integration and compatibility these updates provide, allowing them to build and test applications more effectively. By fostering a cohesive ecosystem, Apple ensures that users can transition effortlessly between devices while enjoying a consistent and intuitive experience.

Advancing Usability and Design

iOS 26 Beta 4 represents a thoughtful evolution of Apple’s software, focusing on visual refinements, feature reintroductions, and usability improvements. From the enhanced transparency of Liquid Glass to the time-adaptive dynamic wallpapers, every update is designed to enhance your interaction with the device. The improved notification summaries and updated camera app further demonstrate Apple’s commitment to delivering a user-centric experience. With updates spanning its entire platform, Apple continues to set the standard for cohesive, intuitive, and innovative technology, making sure that its ecosystem remains at the forefront of modern design and functionality.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



