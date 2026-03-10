Apple Releases iOS 26.4 Beta 4: Performance Boost or Battery Drain?

Apple has officially rolled out iOS 26.4 Beta 4, bringing a host of new features, performance enhancements, and bug fixes. This release is part of a broader update across Apple’s ecosystem, including iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, HomePod OS, and VisionOS. Designed to improve the overall user experience, this beta version also lays the groundwork for future advancements in Apple’s software lineup. Currently available for developers and soon for public beta testers, the update represents a pivotal step in Apple’s ongoing software evolution.

What’s New in iOS 26.4 Beta 4?

The latest beta introduces several updates aimed at enhancing usability, personalization, and accessibility. Key highlights include:

New Emojis: With Unicode 17 support, users can now enjoy a broader range of emojis, including a treasure chest, ballet dancer, trombone, Sasquatch, fight cloud, orca and landslide. These additions provide more creative ways to express yourself in messages.

Accessibility Improvements: The "Reduce Highlighting Effects" feature has been replaced with "Reduce Bright Effects," offering a more comfortable interface for users sensitive to flashing or bright visual elements.

App Updates: Freeform and Apple Music have received updated splash screens and functionality improvements, delivering a more intuitive and engaging user experience.

These updates reflect Apple’s commitment to making its devices more inclusive and user-friendly while keeping pace with evolving user needs.

Bug Fixes and System Optimizations

iOS 26.4 Beta 4 addresses several issues to enhance system reliability and performance. Notable fixes include:

Shortcut Automation: A bug that disrupted shortcut inputs has been resolved, making sure smoother automation workflows for users who rely on this feature.

External Media Integration: macOS users benefit from fixes to external media mounting issues, improving compatibility with storage devices and enhancing productivity.

Feedback UI: The feedback interface, which previously became unresponsive after crash overview submissions, now functions as intended.

System Data Management: Excessive storage consumption caused by system data accumulation has been optimized, freeing up valuable space for users with limited storage capacity.

These fixes not only resolve existing issues but also contribute to a more seamless and efficient user experience across Apple devices.

Known Issues to Be Aware Of

Despite the improvements, iOS 26.4 Beta 4 is not without its challenges. Some known issues remain unresolved, including:

Wallpaper Saturation Bug: Users may encounter inconsistent saturation changes affecting the appearance of home and lock screens.

Animation Lag: Occasional delays in animations and app performance persist, though these occurrences are less frequent compared to earlier versions.

Battery Usage Data: Missing battery usage statistics for specific days have been an issue Apple is expected to address in upcoming updates.

While these issues are relatively minor, they may impact certain users depending on their specific use cases.

Performance and Stability Enhancements

A significant focus of iOS 26.4 Beta 4 is improving device performance and stability. Key enhancements include:

Cellular Connectivity: A new modem update ensures more reliable network performance, particularly in areas with weaker signals, improving connectivity for users on the go.

Device Performance: Older iPhone models, such as the iPhone 11 and 12, experience noticeable speed improvements, extending their usability and relevance.

Thermal Management: Devices now remain cooler during prolonged use, reducing discomfort and potential performance throttling caused by overheating.

Battery Life: Battery performance remains stable, even with the addition of new features and updates, making sure consistent device usage throughout the day.

These enhancements underline Apple’s dedication to delivering a smooth and reliable experience for all users, regardless of their device model.

What’s Next?

The Release Candidate (RC) for iOS 26.4 is expected to arrive soon, with a public release likely around March 23, 2026. Looking ahead, iOS 26.5 Beta 1 is anticipated in April, potentially introducing Siri 2.0 powered by Apple Intelligence. This update is expected to bring significant advancements in artificial intelligence and voice assistant capabilities, further enhancing the functionality of Apple devices. Additionally, Apple plans to preview iOS 27 Beta 1 at WWDC 2026 in June, offering an early look at the next generation of its operating systems.

Should You Upgrade?

For developers and public beta testers already using iOS 26.4 betas, upgrading to Beta 4 is recommended to take advantage of the latest fixes and features. However, if you are currently on iOS 26.3.1, it may be prudent to wait for the public release unless you have a backup and are prepared to revert to the previous version if necessary. This approach ensures a smoother transition while minimizing potential disruptions.

iOS 26.4 Beta 4 exemplifies Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine its software ecosystem. With new emojis, accessibility enhancements and system optimizations, this update addresses existing issues while setting the stage for future innovations. Whether you’re a developer, beta tester, or everyday user, this release offers meaningful improvements that enhance the overall functionality and performance of your device.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



