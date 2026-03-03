iOS 26.4 Beta 3 Is Out: 5 Hidden Changes Apple Didn’t Mention

Apple has officially released iOS 26.4 Beta 3, focusing on system refinements, minor feature enhancements, and bug fixes. This update is currently available to developers, with a public beta expected to follow soon. Alongside iOS, updates for iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS have also been introduced, while macOS remains unchanged in this cycle. Although this release does not bring major new features, it includes several noteworthy updates and aligns with Apple’s broader ecosystem strategy. The video below from zollotech gives us more details about the new iOS 26.4 beta 3.

What’s New in iOS 26.4 Beta 3?

The latest beta, identified by build number 235223F, emphasizes system stability and performance improvements. A modem update has been included to enhance network connectivity, making sure more reliable and consistent performance. While no significant new features are introduced, this update focuses on refining existing functionalities and preparing the operating system for future enhancements.

Notable Features and Enhancements

Apple continues to refine its software with updates aimed at improving the overall user experience and laying the groundwork for upcoming features. Key highlights include:

Apple Music: Playlist creation tools have been enhanced, offering better music recommendations and more customization options for users.

Emoji Integration: Preparations for new emojis compliant with the latest Unicode standard are underway. While these emojis are not yet visible in this beta, their inclusion is expected in future updates.

Fitness App: Code within the beta suggests a potential "share message" feature, which could allow users to share fitness achievements with friends. However, this feature is not yet live in the current build.

Splash Screens: Updated splash screens for apps like Freeform, TV, and Vision Pro highlight new features and improvements, enhancing user awareness of app updates.

Bug Fixes and Ongoing Issues

This beta addresses several bugs while leaving some known issues unresolved. Apple’s focus on stability is evident in the fixes provided, though certain areas still require attention:

Resolved Issues: Improvements include enhanced App Store search functionality, restored Gmail app performance, and better responsiveness in Spotlight searches.

Known Bugs: Persistent issues include wallpaper desaturation, shortcut input errors, and occasional lag when unlocking devices. These problems remain under investigation.

Encryption Beta: The end-to-end encryption beta remains unavailable, with no official timeline for its release. This feature continues to be a work in progress.

Performance and Battery Life Improvements

Performance enhancements in iOS 26.4 Beta 3 are incremental but noticeable in several areas. These updates aim to provide a smoother and more efficient user experience:

Battery Life: Slight improvements in battery efficiency have been observed, along with better heat management during intensive tasks.

System Storage Fix: A long-standing bug affecting system storage data has been resolved, freeing up additional space for users and improving storage accuracy.

Benchmark Stability: Performance benchmarks remain consistent with previous beta releases, reflecting Apple's ongoing optimization efforts.

New Hardware Announcements

In addition to the software update, Apple has unveiled new hardware that complements its ecosystem and showcases its commitment to innovation:

iPhone 17e: The latest iPhone model features the A19 chipset , Ceramic Shield 2 for enhanced durability, MagSafe compatibility, and a new soft pink color option. These updates continue Apple’s tradition of delivering innovative technology.

The latest iPhone model features the , Ceramic Shield 2 for enhanced durability, MagSafe compatibility, and a new soft pink color option. These updates continue Apple’s tradition of delivering innovative technology. iPad Air: The new iPad Air is equipped with the M4 chip, 12GB of RAM, and Bluetooth 6, offering improved performance while maintaining its familiar and lightweight design.

What’s Next for iOS?

Apple is expected to release iOS 26.3.1 and iOS 26.4 Beta 4 or a Release Candidate (RC) in the coming weeks. Looking further ahead, speculation about iOS 26.5 or iOS 27 suggests potential advancements such as Siri 2.0, which could bring significant improvements to Apple’s virtual assistant. These updates are likely to focus on further enhancing user experience and integrating new technologies.

Should You Update?

For developers and beta testers, updating to iOS 26.4 Beta 3 is recommended to explore the latest refinements and provide valuable feedback to Apple. However, general users are advised to remain on iOS 26.3 unless testing the beta on a secondary device. This approach ensures system stability and avoids potential disruptions caused by unresolved bugs in the beta version.

Key Takeaways

iOS 26.4 Beta 3 highlights Apple’s dedication to refining its operating system through incremental updates. While it does not introduce major new features, it addresses critical bugs, enhances performance, and prepares the platform for future innovations. Coupled with the release of new hardware like the iPhone 17e and iPad Air, Apple continues to align its software and hardware ecosystems, delivering a cohesive and reliable user experience.

