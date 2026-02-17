iOS 26.4 Beta 1 First Look: New Emojis, Redesigned Wallpapers, and UI Tweaks

Apple has released iOS 26.4 Beta 1, a comprehensive update designed for developers and public beta testers. This iteration introduces a range of enhancements across messaging, music, podcasts, wallpapers, and system functionality. It also addresses various bugs and performance issues, aiming to refine the overall user experience. While some features remain in development, this beta provides a glimpse into Apple’s evolving ecosystem and its commitment to innovation. The video below from Zollotech gives us a detailed look at the new iOS 26.4 beta 1.

Apple Intelligence and Siri: Laying the Groundwork

iOS 26.4 Beta 1 includes updates to Apple Intelligence, showcasing advancements in AI models. Although there are no major updates to Siri in this release, the subtle changes suggest Apple’s ongoing efforts to integrate more sophisticated technologies into its ecosystem. These updates hint at the potential incorporation of advanced AI-driven functionalities, such as Gemini, in future versions. This focus on artificial intelligence underscores Apple’s strategy to enhance user interactions and streamline device capabilities.

Messaging: RCS and End-to-End Encryption

A significant highlight of this beta is the introduction of Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging with end-to-end encryption. This long-awaited feature modernizes Apple’s messaging platform, offering improved functionality while prioritizing user privacy. However, its availability depends on carrier and device compatibility, meaning not all users will have immediate access. This update represents a step forward in aligning Apple’s messaging capabilities with industry standards, making sure secure and versatile communication options.

Apple Music: Enhanced Customization and New Features

Music enthusiasts will appreciate the updates in Apple Music, which include the new “Playlist Playground” feature. Currently in beta, this tool allows users to customize playlists more extensively, tailoring them to individual preferences. Additionally, playlists and albums now feature an updated design for improved navigation and usability. A new ambient music widget has also been introduced, providing quick access to curated sounds that suit various moods. These enhancements aim to elevate the listening experience, making it more intuitive and enjoyable.

Podcasts: Seamless Audio and Video Integration

Apple Podcasts has been upgraded to allow seamless switching between audio and video formats. This feature caters to diverse content preferences, allowing users to engage with their favorite podcasts in their preferred format without interruptions. By enhancing accessibility and flexibility, this update reflects Apple’s commitment to delivering a versatile and user-friendly platform for podcast enthusiasts.

Freeform: Improved Content Organization

Freeform, Apple’s collaborative tool, receives a visual refresh in this beta. A new icon and splash screen align with the Creator Studio aesthetic, offering a more cohesive design. Enhanced tools for organizing and styling content make it easier to manage projects, whether for personal or professional use. These updates highlight Apple’s focus on productivity and collaboration, making sure that users can work more efficiently within the app.

Dynamic Wallpapers: Personalized and Space-Saving

Dynamic wallpapers have been reimagined in iOS 26.4 Beta 1. Default wallpapers are no longer pre-installed, allowing users to download them as needed. Categories such as weather, astronomy, and emoji offer a variety of options for personalizing devices. This change not only reduces storage usage but also provides greater flexibility for customization, allowing users to tailor their devices to their unique preferences.

App Store and Games App: Streamlined Experiences

The App Store account menu has been redesigned to enhance usability. New features like “Add Money” and “Send Gift” simplify account management, making it more convenient for users. Meanwhile, the Games app introduces a new splash screen that highlights controller support, catering to gaming enthusiasts. These updates aim to create a more streamlined and engaging experience for users across Apple’s digital platforms.

Security and Connectivity: Strengthened Safeguards

Security enhancements are a key focus in this beta. Stolen device protection is now enabled by default, offering stronger safeguards against theft. Connectivity has also been improved with updated modem firmware, addressing prior issues and enhancing network stability. These updates ensure a smoother and more secure experience for users, reflecting Apple’s commitment to protecting user data and improving device performance.

Apple Pay Expansion in India

Code within the beta indicates that Apple Pay is preparing for a launch in India. This expansion represents a significant step in Apple’s efforts to grow its digital payment ecosystem. By entering one of the world’s largest markets, Apple aims to provide users in India with a seamless and secure payment solution, further solidifying its presence in the region.

Bug Fixes and Known Issues

Several bugs have been addressed in this beta, including fixes for keyboard glitches and Wi-Fi connectivity problems. However, some issues persist, such as graphical glitches, AirDrop bugs, and app crashes when downloading asset packs. These remaining issues are expected to be resolved in future updates, as Apple continues to refine the software.

Performance and Battery Life: A Work in Progress

Initial performance benchmarks for iOS 26.4 Beta 1 are stable, though slightly lower due to background processing. Battery life remains average, with further optimizations anticipated in upcoming releases. These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing efforts to balance performance with energy efficiency, making sure a reliable experience for users.

Additional Updates

AirPods firmware beta updates are now available for select models, offering incremental improvements in performance and functionality. While minor dips in performance benchmarks have been observed, these are expected to stabilize as background processes settle. These updates demonstrate Apple’s commitment to enhancing the overall user experience across its ecosystem.

Release Timeline

The next beta release is expected in two weeks, with a public release likely by the end of March 2026. As with all beta versions, this update is intended for testing purposes, and users are advised to install it only on secondary devices to avoid potential disruptions. This timeline provides a clear roadmap for users and developers, making sure they can plan accordingly for future updates.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.