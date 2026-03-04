iOS 26.4 Beta 3 Arrives: A Closer Look at Apple’s Latest Features

Apple has officially rolled out iOS 26.4 Beta 3, providing developers and tech enthusiasts with an early look at the next iteration of its mobile operating system. This release focuses on refining system performance, addressing bugs, and introducing minor feature updates. While still in its testing phase and not yet intended for general use, the beta offers a preview of what users can expect in the final version. Below is a detailed breakdown of the most significant updates and improvements in a new video from Brandon Butch.

New Features and Enhancements

iOS 26.4 Beta 3 introduces several updates designed to enhance functionality and improve the overall user experience. Key highlights include:

New Emojis: A fresh collection of emojis has been added, expanding the options for creative expression. However, some rendering issues currently prevent these emojis from displaying correctly on iOS devices, which Apple is expected to address in future updates.

The Fitness app now features improved activity-sharing messages, making it more intuitive to share your fitness progress with friends and family. This enhancement aims to foster better engagement and motivation among users.

End-to-end encryption for RCS messaging has been fixed, making sure more secure communication with Android users. This update strengthens privacy and aligns with Apple's commitment to secure messaging.

While these updates may appear incremental, they reflect Apple’s ongoing dedication to refining its ecosystem and delivering a more seamless experience for users.

Bug Fixes and Resolved Issues

The beta addresses several bugs reported in earlier versions, significantly improving system reliability and usability. Key fixes include:

Spotlight Search: Functionality has been restored after previous issues rendered it unreliable, making sure users can quickly locate apps, files, and information on their devices.

Functionality has been restored after previous issues rendered it unreliable, making sure users can quickly locate apps, files, and information on their devices. App Store Performance: Loading times have been noticeably improved, resolving complaints about sluggish performance and enhancing the overall browsing experience.

A bug that prevented users from sending emails has been resolved, making sure smoother communication for those relying on Gmail for personal or professional use.

A bug that prevented users from sending emails has been resolved, making sure smoother communication for those relying on Gmail for personal or professional use. Video Podcast Captions: Captions now display consistently during video podcasts, addressing a long-standing issue that affected accessibility and usability for viewers.

Despite these improvements, some issues remain unresolved. For instance, the age verification pop-up problem continues to affect users in the UK and Australia, even though Apple has previously acknowledged this issue.

System Performance and Battery Life

iOS 26.4 Beta 3 brings noticeable enhancements to system performance. Users are likely to experience fewer crashes and reboots compared to Beta 2, making this version more stable for testing purposes. Additionally, early feedback suggests improvements in battery life, with devices reportedly lasting longer between charges. However, further testing is required to confirm the extent of these enhancements across different device models and usage patterns.

Known Issues and Limitations

Despite its advancements, iOS 26.4 Beta 3 is not without flaws. Some persistent issues highlight the beta’s developmental nature, including:

Accessibility Settings: The Reduce Highlighting Effects feature remains non-functional, limiting options for users with visual impairments who rely on this setting for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Misalignment issues continue to affect the App Store, Games apps, and the "Add Money" option in the profile section. These visual inconsistencies detract from the polished appearance users expect from Apple's interface.

These limitations reinforce the recommendation to avoid installing the beta on primary devices, as it may disrupt daily usage.

Release Timeline and Expectations

Apple is expected to adhere to its established weekly beta release schedule, with Beta 4 likely to arrive next week. The final version of iOS 26.4 is projected for release in late March, following up to five beta iterations. Additionally, a minor update, iOS 26.3.1, may be launched in the coming weeks, potentially coinciding with new Apple product announcements. These updates demonstrate Apple’s commitment to iterative improvements and timely releases.

What This Means for Users

iOS 26.4 Beta 3 represents another step in Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance its operating system. By addressing critical bugs, improving performance, and introducing minor yet meaningful features, this beta provides valuable insights into the future of iOS. Developers and tech enthusiasts can explore these updates to prepare their apps and workflows for the final release. However, everyday users are advised to wait for the stable version to ensure a seamless and polished experience.

