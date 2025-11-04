Just Installed iOS 26.1? Stop! Do These Things First

The release of iOS 26.1 brings a host of new features and improvements designed to enhance your device’s functionality, security, and overall user experience. However, simply installing the update is not enough to ensure your iPhone or iPad performs optimally. To fully benefit from the update, there are several important steps you should take. These actions will help you maintain peak performance, safeguard your data, and ensure compatibility with apps and services. Follow the video below from iReviews to make the most of iOS 26.1.

Verify Your Update

After installing iOS 26.1, it’s essential to confirm that your device is running the latest official version. This step is particularly important if you participated in the beta testing program, as beta versions can differ from the final release. To verify your update:

Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and check the installed version.

and check the installed version. If you were part of the beta program, disable beta updates by going to the same menu and removing beta profiles.

To ensure your device stays up to date with future minor updates, such as iOS 26.1.1, enable automatic updates. This feature can be activated under Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates, allowing your device to install updates automatically without requiring manual intervention.

Check for Carrier Updates

Carrier settings updates are often overlooked but play a critical role in maintaining your device’s network performance. These updates ensure compatibility with your carrier’s latest configurations, improving call quality, data speeds, and overall connectivity. To check for carrier updates:

Open Settings > General > About .

. If an update is available, you’ll receive a prompt to install it.

By keeping your carrier settings up to date, you can avoid potential connectivity issues and ensure your device operates seamlessly on your mobile network.

Update Your Apps

App compatibility is a key consideration after any major iOS update. Outdated apps may not function correctly with the new operating system, potentially causing crashes or performance issues. To update your apps:

Open the App Store and tap your profile icon in the top-right corner.

Scroll down to view available updates and tap “Update All” to install them.

For added convenience, enable automatic app updates by going to Settings > App Store > Automatic Downloads and toggling on “App Updates.” This ensures your apps remain up to date without requiring manual checks, allowing you to focus on using your device without interruptions.

Monitor Battery Health

Battery performance can be affected by both hardware wear and software updates. iOS 26.1 includes tools to help you monitor and manage your battery’s health. To check your battery’s condition:

Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging .

. Review the maximum capacity percentage. If it’s below 80%, your device may experience reduced performance and shorter battery life.

If your battery health is significantly degraded, consider replacing it to restore optimal performance. Additionally, enable “Optimized Battery Charging” to reduce battery wear during overnight charging. This feature slows the charging process once your battery reaches 80%, helping to prolong its lifespan.

Review Privacy Settings

Privacy remains a cornerstone of iOS, and updating to iOS 26.1 provides an excellent opportunity to review and adjust your privacy settings. Start by auditing app permissions under Settings > Privacy & Security. Focus on the following areas:

Location Services: Limit access to apps that genuinely need it. Set permissions to “While Using the App” or “Ask Next Time” for better control.

Limit access to apps that genuinely need it. Set permissions to “While Using the App” or “Ask Next Time” for better control. Bluetooth: Restrict Bluetooth access to apps that require it, such as fitness trackers or audio devices.

Restrict Bluetooth access to apps that require it, such as fitness trackers or audio devices. Microphone and Camera: Review which apps have access and revoke permissions for those you no longer use or trust.

Taking the time to adjust these settings helps safeguard your personal data and prevents unauthorized access by apps.

Fine-Tune App Permissions

Beyond general privacy settings, iOS 26.1 allows you to customize app-specific permissions for greater control over your data. To fine-tune these permissions:

Manage media access permissions under Settings > Privacy & Security > Photos or Files and Folders . Adjust access for each app based on your preferences.

or . Adjust access for each app based on your preferences. Review notification and background activity permissions. Disabling unnecessary permissions can improve both privacy and battery life.

By tailoring these settings, you can ensure that apps only access the data and features they truly need, enhancing both security and performance.

Maximize the Benefits of iOS 26.1

Taking these steps after updating to iOS 26.1 ensures your device operates at its best. Verifying your update, checking for carrier updates, and keeping your apps current are foundational practices for maintaining performance and compatibility. Monitoring battery health and reviewing privacy settings further enhances your device’s longevity and security. By proactively managing these aspects, you can fully use the improvements introduced in iOS 26.1 while enjoying a seamless and secure user experience.

Master iOS 26.1 Update with the help of our in-depth articles and helpful guides.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals