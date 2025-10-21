IT’S HERE: iOS 26.1 Beta 4 Released

Apple has officially rolled out iOS 26.1 Beta 4, now accessible to developers and public beta testers. This update introduces a range of new features, interface refinements, bug fixes, and performance optimizations, all aimed at enhancing the overall user experience while making sure system reliability. As part of a synchronized update across Apple’s ecosystem—including iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, HomePod OS, and VisionOS—this beta underscores Apple’s ongoing commitment to innovation and user satisfaction. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the latest updates and what you can expect from this release in a new video from Zollotech.

What’s New in iOS 26.1 Beta 4

iOS 26.1 Beta 4 brings a variety of usability improvements and customization options, designed to enhance how users interact with their devices. These updates focus on personalization, accessibility, and functionality, making sure a more seamless experience. Key highlights include:

A new feature under Display & Brightness allows users to toggle between “clear” and “tinted” modes, offering greater control over the visual appearance of the interface. This adds a layer of personalization to the display settings. Display Zoom Enhancements: The Display Zoom feature now integrates iOS 26 wallpapers, creating a more visually cohesive experience when adjusting screen scaling preferences.

A new toggle in the settings menu lets users enable or disable haptic feedback when calls connect or drop, providing more control over tactile notifications. Settings Layout Refinements: The Settings menu has been updated with left-justified text alignment for improved readability. Additionally, device names in the “About” section are now displayed more prominently, making it easier to identify specific devices.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Apple has addressed several known issues in this beta, focusing on resolving glitches and improving functionality. These fixes aim to provide a smoother and more reliable experience for users. Notable corrections include:

Fixed issues with accented characters in Notes and other apps, making sure proper text input and display.

Resolved shadow artifacts that appeared behind folders on the home screen, improving visual consistency.

Addressed lock screen app-related sleep issues, particularly affecting Calculator, Timer, and Notes apps.

Corrected wallpaper desaturation problems that impacted some users, restoring vibrant display quality.

Improved notification reliability, making sure timely and consistent alerts across devices.

Performance and Stability

Performance and stability remain central to iOS 26.1 Beta 4, with Apple continuing to refine the system for a smoother user experience. While the beta is largely stable, minor issues persist. Key performance updates include:

ProMotion (120Hz): High-refresh-rate displays continue to deliver fluid performance, with no significant stuttering or lag reported during testing.

High-refresh-rate displays continue to deliver fluid performance, with no significant stuttering or lag reported during testing. Heat Management: Devices demonstrate stable thermal performance, even during resource-intensive tasks such as gaming or video editing.

Devices demonstrate stable thermal performance, even during resource-intensive tasks such as gaming or video editing. Battery Life: Battery efficiency remains consistent with previous versions, though ongoing testing will determine long-term performance under various usage scenarios.

Vision Pro Updates

This beta also includes updates for Vision Pro, Apple’s innovative mixed-reality headset. New code references a developer strap designed to improve compatibility with Macs, signaling Apple’s intention to expand the Vision Pro ecosystem. These updates highlight Apple’s focus on integrating Vision Pro into its broader product lineup, offering developers new tools to enhance the mixed-reality experience.

Sports App Enhancements

Sports enthusiasts will appreciate the updates to the Sports app, now at version 3.4. This release introduces real-time drive charts for NFL and college football games, providing dynamic, up-to-the-minute game data. These enhancements aim to deliver a more engaging and interactive experience for fans, allowing them to follow games more closely.

Known Issues

Despite the numerous improvements, a few issues remain unresolved in this beta. Apple is actively working to address these problems in future updates. Current known issues include:

The AirDrop icon in the share sheet continues to exhibit occasional visual glitches, affecting its appearance.

App Library search functionality remains slow for some users, with delays reported when accessing certain apps.

What’s Next?

Apple is expected to release iOS 26.0.2 in the coming weeks to address the remaining issues identified in this beta. The public release of iOS 26.1 is anticipated by early November, bringing these refinements and enhancements to all users. This timeline aligns with Apple’s typical update schedule, making sure a polished and reliable experience for the broader user base.

Refinements and Enhancements in Focus

iOS 26.1 Beta 4 represents a thoughtful balance of new features, interface adjustments, and bug fixes, all while maintaining a focus on performance and stability. Updates like Liquid Glass customization, enhanced haptic feedback settings, and improvements to the Sports app demonstrate Apple’s dedication to delivering a user-centric experience. While minor issues persist, the upcoming public release promises to provide a refined and polished iOS experience, further solidifying Apple’s reputation for quality and innovation.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



