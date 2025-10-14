iOS 26.1 Beta 3 New Features (Full Rundown)

Apple has officially released iOS 26.1 Beta 3 for developers and public beta testers, bringing a range of updates designed to enhance functionality, improve performance, and refine the user experience. This update is part of a broader rollout that includes updates for iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, tvOS, HomePod OS, and Vision OS. Below is a comprehensive look at what this beta version offers and what it means for users in a new video from Zollotech.

Key Features and Updates

iOS 26.1 Beta 3 introduces several noteworthy features and updates aimed at improving usability and security. These enhancements reflect Apple’s ongoing efforts to address user feedback and refine its ecosystem. Key highlights include:

Modem Firmware Updates: The beta includes updated modem firmware and carrier settings, which aim to improve connectivity and call quality for users across various networks.

The beta includes updated modem firmware and carrier settings, which aim to improve connectivity and call quality for users across various networks. Security Enhancements: Background security updates now feature spyware notifications, providing users with real-time alerts about potential threats. Additionally, users can now uninstall specific updates, offering greater control over their devices.

Background security updates now feature spyware notifications, providing users with real-time alerts about potential threats. Additionally, users can now uninstall specific updates, offering greater control over their devices. Local Capture Options: Expanded recording capabilities allow users to tag locations and create audio-only recordings, adding flexibility for content creation and personal use.

Expanded recording capabilities allow users to tag locations and create audio-only recordings, adding flexibility for content creation and personal use. Accessibility Improvements: A new “Prefer Single Touch Actions” setting simplifies interactions for users with accessibility needs, making the interface more inclusive and user-friendly.

A new “Prefer Single Touch Actions” setting simplifies interactions for users with accessibility needs, making the interface more inclusive and user-friendly. Apple TV Rebranding: Apple TV Plus has been rebranded as Apple TV, accompanied by a redesigned app icon that aligns with the platform’s evolving identity.

Apple TV Plus has been rebranded as Apple TV, accompanied by a redesigned app icon that aligns with the platform’s evolving identity. Alarm Interface Update: The “slide to cancel” graphic in the alarm interface has been redesigned for better visibility and usability, addressing user feedback on its previous design.

Visual Changes

The beta introduces subtle yet impactful visual updates that enhance the overall aesthetic of the operating system. The dock and folders now feature increased transparency, paired with a refined “liquid glass” effect that gives the interface a sleek and modern appearance. These changes contribute to a more polished look, though some testers have reported minor visual bugs, such as unusual reflections and shadows on app icons. Apple is expected to address these issues in future updates.

AI Integration and Notification Forwarding

Apple continues to explore the integration of third-party AI systems, such as ChatGPT and Gemini, into its ecosystem. While these integrations are still in the early stages of development, they signal a future where AI plays a more significant role in enhancing Apple Intelligence. This could lead to smarter, more intuitive interactions across devices.

Additionally, the beta introduces notification forwarding for third-party devices, including the Pixel Watch. This feature improves cross-device compatibility, allowing users to stay connected regardless of their device preferences. These updates reflect Apple’s commitment to creating a seamless experience across its ecosystem and beyond.

Bug Fixes and Known Issues

iOS 26.1 Beta 3 addresses several bugs that were present in earlier versions, improving overall stability and functionality. Key fixes include:

Shortcut Functionality Restored: Issues with shortcuts in the Control Center have been resolved, restoring this feature’s full functionality.

Issues with shortcuts in the Control Center have been resolved, restoring this feature’s full functionality. Wallpaper Desaturation Fixed: Persistent issues with wallpaper desaturation have been addressed, making sure a more vibrant and consistent display.

Persistent issues with wallpaper desaturation have been addressed, making sure a more vibrant and consistent display. AirDrop Icon Glitches: Visual glitches affecting the AirDrop icon have been partially resolved, though some minor issues may still persist.

Despite these improvements, some known issues remain. Testers have reported unexpected device sleep on the lock screen and occasional delays when loading certain apps. Apple is likely to address these problems in subsequent beta releases.

Performance and Battery Life

Performance in iOS 26.1 Beta 3 shows a mix of improvements and areas for further optimization. While app loading speeds occasionally lag, storage usage for Apple Intelligence has been optimized, potentially enhancing efficiency over time. Battery life appears to be promising, with early feedback suggesting improved longevity. However, more extensive testing is needed to confirm these observations and determine the update’s long-term impact on performance.

Discontinued Features

As part of this update, Apple has officially discontinued the Clips app. This decision reflects a shift in focus toward other creative tools within the Apple ecosystem. Users who relied on Clips for video editing and content creation may need to explore alternative solutions, such as iMovie or third-party apps, to meet their needs.

Looking Ahead

Apple’s development cycle for iOS 26.1 is far from over, with Beta 4 expected to arrive in the coming weeks. These incremental updates allow the company to fine-tune its software, address user feedback, and prepare for the public release. Additionally, Apple is anticipated to announce updates to its hardware lineup soon, including new MacBooks, iPads, and Apple TV devices, further expanding its ecosystem.

For beta testers, iOS 26.1 Beta 3 offers an opportunity to explore new features and contribute valuable feedback to Apple. However, non-testers are advised to wait for the public release to avoid potential issues associated with beta software. This update underscores Apple’s dedication to refining its software and enhancing the user experience, setting the stage for future innovations.

