iOS 18 Control Centre Features Revealed

iOS 18 introduces a revamped Control Centre, offering users a more personalized and efficient experience. The updated design features rounded shapes for toggles and widgets, enhancing both visual appeal and usability. With the new Power and Edit buttons, you can now power off your device directly from the Control Centre and enter edit mode to add or remove controls, tailoring the interface to your specific needs. The video below from iReviews gives us a look at all the new features in Control Centre in iOS 18.

The Privacy Page has been updated to provide clearer indications of when the camera or microphone is in use, promoting a more secure user experience. iOS 18 also introduces the ability to create and navigate through multiple Control Centre pages, allowing you to organize controls and widgets across different screens for better accessibility. Swipe gestures enable quick transitions between pages, making navigation seamless.

Customization at the Heart of the New Control Centre

One of the most significant improvements in the iOS 18 Control Centre is its focus on customization. Users can now move and resize controls and widgets, add new pages, and organize controls according to their preferences. This flexibility ensures that your Control Centre reflects your personal usage patterns and priorities.

Move and resize controls and widgets

Add new pages to organize controls

Arrange controls based on personal preferences

The update also paves the way for future support of third-party app toggles, allowing you to integrate controls from your favorite apps directly into the Control Centre. This feature will streamline your workflow and enhance functionality, making it easier to access frequently used app settings.

Improved Navigation and Accessibility

To assist quick access to specific controls, a new search bar has been introduced. This feature proves particularly useful for users with a large number of controls and widgets, making navigation more efficient. Additionally, controls are now categorized for easier access, with categories including:

Capture: Camera toggles and related controls

Connectivity: Options like personal hotspot and Bluetooth

Display and Brightness: Adjustments for screen settings

Focus, Notes, Music, and More: Various controls for different functionalities

Shortcut toggles are another notable addition, allowing you to launch shortcuts or apps directly from the Control Centre. You can also add shortcuts to the lock screen, providing quick access to frequently used features without the need to unlock your device.

Resizable Widgets for Better Customization

iOS 18 introduces resizable widgets, such as “Now Playing” and connectivity options, allowing you to adjust their size to fit your preferences. Different sizes are available, allowing better customization and a more organized Control Centre layout. This feature ensures that the most important widgets are prominently displayed while others can be minimized to save space.

The iOS 18 Control Centre update focuses on providing a more personalized and efficient user experience. With enhanced customization options, improved navigation, and the integration of new features like third-party app toggles and resizable widgets, managing device settings and accessing frequently used features has never been easier. As iOS continues to evolve, the Control Centre remains a central hub for quick access to essential functions, now with even greater flexibility and control in the hands of the user.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



