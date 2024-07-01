iOS 18: A Closer Look at Newly Discovered Features

The upcoming iOS 18 update promises to bring a host of new features and enhancements to your iPhone, improving the overall user experience and introducing new capabilities across various apps and functionalities. With the release of the second beta version, over 20 additional features have been uncovered, focusing on refining existing features and adding new ones to enhance your interaction with your device, the video below gives us more details on these new features.

Photos App Enhancements

One of the most significant updates in iOS 18 revolves around the Photos app. You can now use Face ID to secure your Recently Deleted and Hidden albums, adding an extra layer of privacy and ensuring that only you can access these sensitive photos. The delete and recover buttons within these albums have also been redesigned, making them more intuitive and user-friendly.

In addition to the security enhancements, iOS 18 introduces new filter options for the Recently Deleted album, allowing you to easily sort and manage your photos based on specific criteria. You can also now copy and paste photo edits, including aspect ratios, across multiple photos, saving you time and effort when editing your images. Furthermore, you have the option to show or hide shared photos within your library, giving you more control over your photo organization.

Podcast App Updates

For podcast enthusiasts, iOS 18 brings a welcome update to the Podcast app. The app now supports chapters within podcasts, allowing you to navigate through episodes more efficiently. Chapter titles and lengths are clearly displayed, making it easier to find and jump to specific segments that interest you. This feature enhances your podcast listening experience and allows you to quickly access the content you want to hear.

Safari Enhancements

Safari, the default web browser on iOS, has received a notable enhancement in iOS 18. On iPhone 13 Pro and newer models, Safari now supports 120 frames per second playback. This high frame rate ensures smoother video playback, providing a more immersive and enjoyable browsing experience when watching videos online.

Password Management

iOS 18 introduces a convenient new feature in the Passwords app. You can now add passwords directly from the home screen with a dedicated button. This streamlined process makes it easier to manage and store your passwords securely, without the need to navigate through multiple menus.

Screenshot Tool Improvements

The screenshot tool in iOS 18 has been enhanced with the addition of a new option to add and customize stroke thickness for shapes. This feature provides more flexibility and precision when annotating screenshots, allowing you to create clearer and more visually appealing annotations.

External Drive Support

With iOS 18, you can now format and erase external drives directly from your device. This functionality streamlines the process of managing external storage, eliminating the need to rely on a computer for these tasks. Whether you need to format a new drive or securely erase data from an existing one, iOS 18 empowers you to handle these operations seamlessly.

Perform math calculations using the keyboard anywhere on your device

New interface for adding credit or debit cards in the Wallet app using the card’s chip

Support for RCS messaging, enhancing text messaging with features like read receipts and typing indicators (dependent on carrier compatibility)

New fade animation for older notifications in the Notification Center, improving visual experience

Updated accessibility settings with new icons for Music Haptics and Vocal Shortcuts, along with improved search functionality in Control Center

While the battery performance in iOS 18 beta 2 remains stable, there is a slight drop in Geekbench scores compared to beta 1. However, it’s important to note that future beta releases are expected to bring further optimizations and improvements in this area.

Looking ahead, the third beta of iOS 18 is anticipated to be released in the second week of July, with the public beta following shortly after. This release schedule allows users to test the new features and provide valuable feedback before the official launch of iOS 18.

With its focus on enhancing user experience, introducing new capabilities, and refining existing functionalities, iOS 18 promises to be a significant update for iPhone users. From securing your photos with Face ID to streamlining password management and supporting high frame rate video playback in Safari, iOS 18 aims to elevate your interaction with your device and provide a more seamless and enjoyable experience overall.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



