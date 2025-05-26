STOP! Don’t Update to iOS 18.5 Until You Read This!

Apple’s iOS 18.5 update has sparked significant discussion among users and industry experts alike. Packed with a mix of new features, performance enhancements, and a few lingering issues, this update has left many questioning whether it lives up to expectations. By examining its key features, performance, and user feedback, you can better understand what iOS 18.5 offers and how it might impact your experience. The video below from Zollotech gives us more details.

Key Features in iOS 18.5

iOS 18.5 introduces a range of updates aimed at improving functionality and user satisfaction. Some of the most noteworthy additions include:

Enhanced Privacy Controls: Apple continues its focus on privacy with improved app tracking transparency and more robust permissions management, giving you greater control over your personal data.

Apple continues its focus on privacy with improved app tracking transparency and more robust permissions management, giving you greater control over your personal data. Expanded Customization Options: New tools allow for deeper personalization, including updated widgets, interface adjustments, and more flexible home screen layouts.

New tools allow for deeper personalization, including updated widgets, interface adjustments, and more flexible home screen layouts. Upgraded Native Apps: Safari now supports advanced security protocols for safer browsing, while the Messages app features smarter spam filtering to reduce unwanted interruptions.

These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to privacy and usability. However, while the features are valuable, they may feel more like incremental improvements than fantastic changes. Whether these additions justify the update depends on your priorities as a user.

Performance and Stability: A Closer Look

Performance is a critical aspect of any software update, and iOS 18.5 delivers mixed results depending on the device. On newer models, such as the iPhone 15 series, users report noticeable improvements, including faster app launches, smoother multitasking, and slight gains in CPU and GPU efficiency. These enhancements make the update particularly appealing for those with the latest hardware.

However, the experience is less consistent on older devices like the iPhone 12. While some users notice minor performance boosts, others report negligible changes, raising concerns about optimization across Apple’s entire device lineup.

Stability has seen some improvement, with fixes addressing issues like random system reboots and app crashes. Yet, intermittent freezing during resource-heavy tasks remains a problem for some users. This suggests that while iOS 18.5 is more reliable overall, its performance may vary based on your device and usage habits.

User Reactions: Divided Opinions

The reception to iOS 18.5 has been mixed, with users expressing both praise and criticism. Here’s a breakdown of the most common reactions:

Positive Feedback: Many users commend the enhanced privacy features, particularly the improved app tracking transparency, which addresses growing concerns about data security. The expanded customization options have also been well-received, allowing for a more personalized experience.

Many users commend the enhanced privacy features, particularly the improved app tracking transparency, which addresses growing concerns about data security. The expanded customization options have also been well-received, allowing for a more personalized experience. Negative Feedback: On the downside, some users report increased battery drain, especially on older devices. Others find the new interface adjustments challenging to navigate, citing a steeper learning curve compared to previous updates.

While the privacy enhancements are widely appreciated, the mixed reactions highlight the difficulty of balancing innovation with user expectations. For some, the benefits outweigh the drawbacks, but others may find the update less compelling.

Bugs and Early Issues

As with any major software update, iOS 18.5 is not without its flaws. Early adopters have identified several bugs that may impact the user experience, including:

Inconsistent Wi-Fi connectivity, with some devices struggling to maintain stable connections.

Glitches in the Photos app, such as crashes or slow loading times when accessing large libraries.

Apple has acknowledged these issues and is reportedly working on a patch to address them. However, the presence of these bugs raises questions about the thoroughness of Apple’s testing process prior to release. If you rely heavily on affected features, you may want to wait for future updates before upgrading.

How Does It Compare to iOS 18.4?

When compared to iOS 18.4, the latest update offers a mix of new functionalities and performance tweaks. iOS 18.4 focused primarily on refining existing features, while iOS 18.5 introduces additional tools and enhancements. However, the improvements are most noticeable on newer devices, where advanced hardware can fully use the update’s capabilities.

For users with older models, the differences between the two versions may feel less significant. While iOS 18.5 brings valuable updates, its impact is limited by the hardware constraints of older devices. This makes it essential to weigh the benefits against potential performance trade-offs before deciding to upgrade.

Device Compatibility: What to Expect

iOS 18.5 is compatible with a wide range of devices, from the iPhone SE (2nd generation) to the latest iPhone models. However, the update’s performance improvements are most evident on newer devices equipped with advanced processors and additional memory.

For users with older hardware, the update may still provide access to new features, but its overall impact could be less pronounced. If you own an older device, consider whether the added functionality outweighs potential drawbacks, such as reduced battery life or limited performance gains.

Making the Most of iOS 18.5

iOS 18.5 represents a blend of innovation and challenges. It introduces valuable features like enhanced privacy controls and improved app functionality, while also addressing some stability issues. However, it is not without its flaws, including bugs and mixed performance results on older devices.

To determine whether iOS 18.5 is right for you, consider your device’s compatibility, your reliance on specific features, and your tolerance for potential issues. Staying informed about Apple’s updates and patches can help you make the most of this release and ensure a smoother experience moving forward.

Uncover more insights about iOS 18.5 features in previous articles we have written.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals