iOS 18.4 RC: 50 Game-Changing Features and Changes

Apple’s iOS 18.4 Release Candidate (RC) introduces over 50 new features and updates, representing a significant evolution in functionality, user experience, and cross-device integration. From enhanced audio capabilities to smarter system-level interactions, this update refines core applications and strengthens the Apple ecosystem. Below is a detailed look at the most impactful changes and how they enhance your daily interactions with Apple devices in a new video from 9to5Mac.

AirPods Max: Elevating High-Fidelity Audio

For AirPods Max users, iOS 18.4 RC introduces a fantastic upgrade in audio quality. The addition of lossless audio support via a USB-C connection enables 24-bit, 48 kHz playback with ultra-low latency. This feature ensures a richer, more immersive listening experience, particularly for audiophiles who demand uncompromised sound fidelity. Additionally, Apple has introduced a bi-directional USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable, which guarantees pristine sound quality during wired playback. These updates position AirPods Max as a leading choice for high-fidelity audio enthusiasts.

CarPlay: Enhanced Connectivity and Usability

CarPlay receives a series of updates designed to improve usability and expand functionality, particularly for vehicles equipped with larger displays. Key enhancements include:

An additional row of app icons, simplifying navigation and providing quicker access to frequently used apps.

A new API that enables sports app integration , allowing real-time updates and scores directly on your dashboard.

, allowing real-time updates and scores directly on your dashboard. Compatibility with Tesla chargers (NACS), broadening charging options for electric vehicle owners.

Integration of Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB), which enhances internet radio functionality and provides access to a wider range of audio content.

These updates aim to make your driving experience more seamless, connected, and enjoyable, whether you’re navigating, charging, or staying entertained on the road.

Apple Intelligence: Smarter, More Intuitive Interactions

iOS 18.4 RC expands the reach of Apple Intelligence features, making them available in the European Union for the first time. These tools are designed to enhance device interactions and improve overall usability. Key features include:

ChatGPT integration , allowing advanced conversational AI for more natural and context-aware interactions.

, allowing advanced conversational AI for more natural and context-aware interactions. Visual intelligence , which enhances image recognition capabilities and improves search functionality within apps like Photos.

, which enhances image recognition capabilities and improves search functionality within apps like Photos. Advanced algorithms that enable smarter, more intuitive device interactions across the Apple ecosystem.

While these updates represent a significant step forward, some anticipated Siri upgrades, such as personal context understanding, have been delayed to iOS 19. Nevertheless, the current enhancements make your devices more responsive and capable of adapting to your needs.

Control Center and Shortcuts: Simplified Access to Key Features

The Control Center has been revamped to provide quicker access to essential features. New toggles for Visual Intelligence, Talk to Siri, and Ambient Music allow you to manage these tools with ease. Additionally, enhanced shortcuts now offer more granular control over apps like Safari and Calendar, streamlining your workflow and improving productivity. However, the removal of the backtap gesture for notifications signals a shift in Apple’s approach to gesture-based controls, potentially paving the way for new interaction methods in future updates.

Safari and Photos: Improved Browsing and Organization

Safari introduces new features aimed at enhancing security and usability. The addition of detailed connection security information allows you to browse with greater confidence, making sure that your online interactions remain secure. In the Photos app, new filters and sorting options make it easier to organize your library. The introduction of key photo views enables you to highlight important moments, making sure that your most cherished memories are always accessible and well-organized.

System-Level Enhancements: Subtle Improvements with Big Impact

Several system-level updates in iOS 18.4 RC improve both usability and aesthetics. These include:

Redesigned adaptive noise control icons , offering better visual clarity and usability.

, offering better visual clarity and usability. Real-time signal strength indicators displayed on the cellular data toggle, providing instant feedback on network performance.

displayed on the cellular data toggle, providing instant feedback on network performance. Dynamic sliders for volume and brightness that change color based on context, enhancing visual feedback.

New animations for secure indicator lights and Siri interactions, adding a touch of polish to everyday tasks.

These subtle yet impactful changes contribute to a smoother, more intuitive user experience.

Apple Wallet and Ambient Music: Enhanced Convenience

Apple Wallet introduces a “More” button, which provides quick access to settings, order details, and other frequently used features. This update streamlines the management of your finances and digital cards. Meanwhile, the new Ambient Music feature allows you to create customizable playlists tailored to your mood or environment. Together, these updates enhance convenience and make it easier to enjoy your favorite music while managing your daily tasks.

Emoji and Genmoji: Expanding Your Expressive Options

iOS 18.4 RC adds a variety of new emojis, including a face with bags, a fingerprint, and a root vegetable, giving users more ways to express themselves in messages and social media. The Genmoji feature has also been updated with clearer labeling, making it easier to personalize your digital identity and create avatars that reflect your unique personality.

Apple News Plus: A New Focus on Culinary Content

Apple News Plus now includes step-by-step cooking directions with integrated timers, offering a practical tool for home cooks. This feature suggests a potential focus on kitchen-friendly hardware in the future, making meal preparation simpler and more enjoyable. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a beginner, these updates provide valuable support for your culinary adventures.

Device Setup and Compatibility: Smarter Integration

Setting up new devices has been made more convenient with the introduction of proximity-based Mac setup using your iPhone. This feature simplifies the onboarding process and ensures a seamless transition to new hardware. Additionally, age attestation during device setup ensures compliance with age-restricted features, while expanded Matter support for HomeKit now includes robot vacuum integration, further enhancing the functionality of your smart home ecosystem.

Vision Pro: Improved Mixed-Reality Management

Vision Pro users benefit from new features that enhance the usability of Apple’s mixed-reality headset. A dedicated app for device management and guest session setup makes it easier to share and control your device. These updates improve the overall experience for Vision Pro users, making sure that the headset remains a versatile and user-friendly tool for mixed-reality applications.

A Comprehensive Update for the Apple Ecosystem

iOS 18.4 RC delivers a robust suite of updates that enhance usability, expand compatibility, and integrate advanced technologies across Apple devices. Whether you’re an audiophile, a smart home enthusiast, or a Vision Pro user, this update offers meaningful improvements tailored to your needs. With over 50 features and changes, iOS 18.4 RC continues to refine and elevate the Apple experience, setting the stage for a more connected, intelligent, and user-friendly ecosystem.

Source & Image Credit: 9to5Mac



