iOS 17.3 beta 3 and iPadOS 17.3 beta 3 released to developers

Apple has released iOS 17.3 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.3 beta 3 for the iPad to developers, these new betas come a week after the iOS 17.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 17.3 beta 2, although these updates were pulled last week.

When Apple released iOS 17.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 17.3 beta 2 last week, the software caused an issue for some developers and then Apple quickly removed the software, we presume that the issue has been resolved in the third beta.

In terms of advancements, the new iOS 17.3 software introduces an array of innovative features for both the iPhone and iPad. A highlight is Apple’s introduction of the ‘Stolen Device Protection’ feature, which significantly enhances the security of your iPhone or iPad. This feature, when activated, necessitates the use of Face ID or a Passcode for accessing passwords and modifying certain settings on your device. Particularly useful in instances where your device is lost or stolen, this feature ensures that unauthorized individuals are unable to access sensitive information.

Developers now have the opportunity to download and explore the new iOS 17.3 beta and iPadOS 17.3 beta. Additionally, there is an anticipation that Apple will soon roll out new public betas for these operating systems. For those interested in learning more about the third betas of iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3, detailed information is available on Apple’s website, accessible via the provided link.

Given that this release is the third beta in the current series, it is plausible to expect one or two more beta versions before the final release of iPadOS 17.3 and iOS 17.3. The expectation is that Apple will officially launch these new software updates towards the end of January.

