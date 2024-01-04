Apple releases iOS 17.3 beta 2 and then removes it

Yesterday Apple released iOS 17.3 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.3 beta 2 for the iPad, shortly after the release of these new beta it was discovered that the software was bricking iPhones.

Apple has now removed the iOS 17.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 17.3 beta 2 from release, this means that both of these new betas are no longer available for developers to install and test out.

Some iPhone users who installed the new iOS 17.4 beta on their device ended up with their device stuck in a boot loop, so Apple then decided to pull these new betas until the issue had been resolved.

Once Apple has fixed the issue on the latest betas of iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3, they will release the updated betas to developers again, this should happen this week assuming the bug can be fixed quickly.

The iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 updates will include a range of new features, this includes a new Stolen Device Protection feature, This feature is far more than a minor enhancement; it fundamentally alters the dynamics of iPhone security when the device is in unauthorized hands. The security doesn’t solely rely on knowing the passcode. Instead, it incorporates several additional protective measures, such as mandating Face ID or Touch ID for specific operations and introducing delays when modifying security settings.

Regarding music, Apple Music is revitalizing the concept of shared musical experiences with its reintroduction of the collaborative playlist feature. This functionality transcends the simple creation of playlists; it fosters a sense of musical community. By selecting the two-person icon within Apple Music, users can seamlessly begin a collective musical exploration with friends.

These new betas come a couple of weeks after the previous beta, we are expecting Apple to release the final version of the software around the end of January or the start of February, assuming that this issue can be resolved.

