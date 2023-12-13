Apple releases iOS 17.3 beta 1 and iPadOS 17.3 beta 1

After the recent release of iOS 17.2, Apple has released a range of new betas to developers, these include iOS 17.3 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.3 beta 1 for the iPad, we are also expecting Apple to make these new betas available to public beta testers.

The new iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 software updates will bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad and they will also include a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

The new iOS 17.3 software comes with a new Stole Device Protection feature that is designed to limit access to your personal information on your iPhone if it is stolen. If someone steals your phone and also has access to your passcode, they will be unable to access your private information on the device without TouchID or FaceID once the feature has been activated.

As soon as the Stolen Device Protection feature is activated on the iPhone, anyone who uses it will not be able to access your passwords in the iCloud Keychain, they will also not be able to make any purchases with your device and more.

This sounds like a really useful feature and should help users protect their information in the event that their iPhone is stolen. As this is the first beta of iOS 17.3, it will be a while before the final version lands, this should happen sometime in January.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit Samuel Angor



