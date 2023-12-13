Another look at iOS 17.2 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 17.2 for the iPhone, and they also released tvOS 17.2 for the Apple TV, watchOS 10.2 for the Apple Watch, iPadOS 17.2 for the iPad, and macOS Sonoma 14.2 for the Mac.

These updates bring a range of new features to Apple devices, we have already seen some videos of the new software in action and now we have another one, this video is from Zollotech and it gives us some more details on the iOS 17.2 update.

You will be pleased to know that iOS 17.2 allows you to personalize notification sounds and haptics on your iPhone. This means you can now set distinct tones and vibrations for different alerts, adding a personal touch to your device.

The update introduces a significant improvement in emergency alerts. Utilizing your location, the system now provides more relevant local awareness notifications, ensuring you’re informed and safe.

For those who love to keep a diary, the new journaling app is a game-changer. It offers features like secure locking, scheduled entries, and the ability to save media directly to your photos.

The Music app now includes a ‘Favorite Songs’ playlist, automatically gathering all your favored tracks. Additionally, a new focus mode tailors music playback to your current activity. The camera now supports spatial video capture, compatible with the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset, enhancing your video recording capabilities.

iOS 17.2 is not just another update; it’s a significant leap forward in enhancing the functionality and user experience of your iOS device. From customizable notification tones to new widgets and significant updates in apps like Music and Messages, this update offers a variety of improvements to explore.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



