iOS 17.3 beta 2 in action (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 17.3 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.3 beta 2 for the iPhone and the update ended up bricking some user’s iPhones, Apple then quickly pulled the beta from release to fix the issue. This latest beta landed a couple of weeks after the previous beta.

There is a possibility that the problem was affecting users who had “Back Tap” turned on in their Accessibility settings on the iPhone, this has not been confirmed by Apple as yet, the video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at this new beta and its range of features.

The highlight of this update is an enhancement in the ‘Stolen Device Protection’ feature, improving its functionality. For music enthusiasts, you will be pleased to know that Apple Music’s collaborative playlists are back with improvements.

If you are wondering how soon the boot loop issue will be resolved, Apple is expected to release a fix rapidly, possibly within a day. Moreover, there’s anticipation for Beta 3 in the next week and we should get the final versions of iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 around the end of January, or at the latest early February. As soon as we get some details on exactly when Apple will release the final versions of the software we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



