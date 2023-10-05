iOS 17.03 with fix for iPhone 15 Pro overheating released

Apple has released a new software update for the iPhone, iOS 17.03 and they also released a similar update for the iPad, iPadOS 17.0.3 at the same time. In the release notes Apple mentioned that this update includes some bug fixes, you can see the release notes below.

This update provides important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/HT201222

The new iOS 17.03 software update fixes the bug on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max handsets that was causing the devices to overheat, there had been suggestions that hardware was causing the issue on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with its new titanium frame.

Apple has said that this is not the case and the issue was caused by software and this was recently confirmed in a recent overheating test of the handsets which revealed that hardware was not the cause of the problem.

We are hoping that this new software update has fixed the overheating issues on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15Pro Max, it may take a littel while to see if this has resolved the issue.

The new iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 software updates are now available to download for the iPhone and iPad and it is recommended that you install the update, the update can be installed by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Source Apple



