iOS 16 lets you delete duplicate photos

Apple’s iOS 16 comes with some great new features, these include the Lock Screen and the new widgets plus many more new features.

One of the new features that Apple has included in this software update is the ability to easily delete duplicate photos on your iPhone and iPad.

This is a feature that was not previously available on the iPhone and it now makes it much easier for you to remove duplicate photos from your device. Previously if you wanted to remove duplicate photos you would have to use some third-party software.

This can be done from within the photos app on the iPhone and iPad, follow the instructions below to remove duplicate photos from your iPhone.

Open the Photos app on your iPhone and then elect the Albums tab, now scroll down to the bottom until you see Duplicates.

Select the Duplicates tab on your iPhone and you will now be shown a list of duplicate photos. You now have a number of options, you can delete the duplicate photos individually, select them all or select a number of photos at the same time.

Select the option you prefer, by clicking Select at the top of the display, you can now select the photos individually, or in multiples, if you want to remove them all click Select All. Now select Merge at the bottom of the display and this will merge all of the duplicate photos together.

You will then be given the option to merge photos that are exactly the same or may be slightly different, so it is worth looking through your photos to see if there are any major differences.

That’s it, your duplicate photos should be removed from your iPhone, this is a great tool that Apple has added to iOS 16.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

