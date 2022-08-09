iOS 16 beta 5 and iPadOS 16 Beta 5 released

Apple has released iOS 16 beta 5 for the iPhone and iPad 16 Beta 5 for the iPad to developers and these new betas bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

The fifth betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 come two weeks after the previous beta and they are now available for developers to test out. We are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta sometime soon.

Some of the new features coming to the iPhone with the IOS 16 software update include a new Lock Screen and a range of new widgets. The Lock Screen will be fully customizable and it has been optimized for the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max that will feature an always-on display.

There is also a new Lock Down mode that is designed to help you protect your iPhone in the event of a security issue.

There will be major updates for a wide range of Apple’s own apps, this will include Mail, FaceTime, Maps, and many more.

There is also a range of cosmetic changes coming to the iPhone, you will now see the battery percentage on the battery bar on the Lock Screen.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16 in September and there are rumors that we will not see the release of the iPadOS 16 software update until October.

