iOS 16.5 beta 4 released to developers

Apple has released iOS 16.5 beta 4 to developers, they also released iPadOS 16.5 beta 4 at the same time, as well as these new developer betas, Apple also released iPadOS 16.5 and iOS 16.5 public beta 4 to public beta testers.

These new betas come a week after the previous release, the betas before this were released every two weeks, this suggests that Apple is getting ready to release the final versions of the software.

These new software updates will bring some new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes a new screen recording feature for Sir that will allow you to take a screen recording using voice command, you will be able to start and stop the recording by asking Siri.

This update also includes a new Sports section for Apple News, plus a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the iPhone and iPad. As this is the fourth beta of IOS 16,5 and iPadOS 16.5, we are expecting Apple to release the Release Candidate versions of the software next week, we should get the final versions the following week.

The new iOS 16.5 beta 4 and iPadOS 16.5 beta 4 are now available for developers to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below, as soon as we get some details on exactly when these new software updates will be released, we will let you know/

Source Apple





