iOS 16.4 update to bring new features to the iPhone

Apple’s iOS 16.4 is currently in beta, Apple released iOS 16.4 beta 4 last week and we are expecting to see the Release Candidate this week.

We have already seen some details on some of the changes and new features that are coming to the iPhone in this update and now we have some more information.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman gas shared a lits of all of the changes and the new features that are coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16.4 update, you can see the list below.

iOS 16.4 new features:

New emojis, like heart colors, animals, instruments and flowers.

Faster 5G for some markets and carriers, including T-Mobile. It also brings 5G support to Turkey.

Push notification support from websites in Safari.

The return of a turn-page animation in the Apple Books app.

User interface tweaks in Podcasts and Music.

New HomeKit architecture that was removed after launching in an earlier version of iOS 16.

Apple Pay support for South Korea.

New settings for the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display, including the ability to tie the feature to a Focus mode.

Content previews in Messages for Mastodon, matching a feature available for tweets.

Apple should release iOS 16.4 Release Candidate this week and then we are expecting to see the final version of the software next week. We can also expect iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.4, and macOS 13.3 at the same time. As soon as we get some more details on exactly when these updates will land, we will let you know.

Source Bloomberg





