iOS 16.4 and 16.4.1 adds new HomePod features (Video)

Apple recently released a new feature for their HomePod, the feature is available in you are running either iOS 16.4 or iOS 16.4.1. and it is called Sound Recognition, this feature has been turned on recently by Apple and there are no additional updates to use it.

The Sound Recognition feature is designed to recognize sounds like a carbon monoxide detector or a smoke detector, when one of these sounds is recognized you will be alerted on your Apple device, like the Apple Watch, your iPhone, and other devices.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at this new feature and shows us how to enable it on the HomePod, this feature is only available on the second-generation Apple HomePod or the HomePod Mini, let’s find out more details about it.

As we can see from the video, the new feature for the HomePod will require you to either be running the iOS 16.4 software or the iOS 16.4.1 software to enable the Sound Recognition feature on your HomePod or HomePod Mini.

Apple recently released its iOS 16.4.1 software update, if you install this update you will no longer be able to downgrade to iOS 16.4 as Apple has stopped signing this software, this is done when Apple fixes security issues or bugs in the previous version of the software, so it is worth updating to the latest version.

The new iOS 16.4.1 software update is now available to download, you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software update > Download and install on your iPhone.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





