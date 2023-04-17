Apple stops signing iOS 16.4

Apple recently released their iOS 16.4.1 software update and now they have stopped signing the previous iOS 16.4 software. What this means is that if you have already upgraded to the latest iOS 16.4.1 update, you will no longer be able to downgrade to the previous version.

Apple does this when it either fixes a major bug or a major security vulnerability in its software, it stops signing the software as it does not want users to downgrade to that version and be exposed to those security issues again.

This is the case with the iOS 16.4 software as once you have updated to iOS 16.4.1 you will no longer be able to downgrade, the IOS 16.4.1 update fixed various bugs and security issues in the software.

Apple currently has iOS 16.5 in beta testing, we previously had the second beta of this software last week and we are expecting the third beta to be released this week, probably tomorrow.

We also heard recently that Apple is testing iOS 16.6 internally, this is expected to be one of the final iOS 16 software released before Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June, the new iOS 17 software will be made official at this event If you have already updated your iPhone to the latest version of iOS, then you will no longer be able to downgrade to the previous version.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: William Hook





