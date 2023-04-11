Apple releases iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1

At the end of last week, Apple released iOS 16.4.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.4.1 for the iPad, the updates come over a week after the release of the iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 software updates.

The iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 software updates fix some minor bugs in iOS 16 and iPadOS, one of them was an issue with Apple’s Siri where it would not respond in some instances.

Here are the release notes from Apple for the updates:

iOS 16.4.1 provides important bug fixes and security updates for your Mac, including:

• Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations

• Siri does not respond in some cases



For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

These new software updates for the iPhone and iPad are now available to download, you can install them on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update > Download and install.

Apple recently released its first beta of iOS 16.5 and also iPadOS 16.5, we are expecting to see the second beta of these new software updates sometime this week. The final version of the software is expected to land around the end of April or the start of May. As soon as we get some details on when the new iOS 16.5 software updates will be released, we will let you know.

