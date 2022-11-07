Apple’s Siri to get major updates next year

Apple’s Siri will apparently get some major updates next year, the news comes in a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter.

According to the report, Apple is planning some major updates for Siri including how it is activated and more.

At the moment to activate Siri, you have to say ‘He Siri’ this will be changing and you will just have to say ‘Siri’.

The company is working on an initiative to drop the “Hey” in the trigger phrase so that a user only needs to say “Siri”—along with a command. While that might seem like a small change, making the switch is a technical challenge that requires a significant amount of AI training and underlying engineering work.

Apple has been testing this new wake word internally with its employees and it is more challenging having just one wake word than two wake words. This is because it is more difficult for Siri to understand the wake word in multiple accents and dialects when it is just one word as opposed to two.

The complexity involves Siri being able to understand the singular phrase “Siri” in multiple different accents and dialects. Having two words—“Hey Siri”—increases the likelihood of the system properly picking up the signal.

Apple is also looking to integrate Siri deeper into third-party applications on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Source Bloomberg

Image Credit: Omid Armin



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals