iOS 16.3.1 battery test (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.3.1 for the iPhone, the update came with some important security fixes and also some performance improvements and bug fixes.

Now we get to find out of there are any differences in the battery life of the new iOS 16.3.1 software over the previous iOS 16.3 Software.

The video below from iAppleBytes tests the battery life of the new iOS software update on a range of devices compared to the previous release, let’s find out if there are any battery life improvements in this update.

As we can see from the video the battery life was tested on the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13.

In the battery life test the iPhone 13 lastest the longest out of all the devices, this is as expected. As we can see in the tests comparing the battery life to the previous iOS 16.3 release, there is no improvement in the battery life on the handsets with the most recent software update.

Apple recently released iOS 16.4 beta 1, hopefully, this may bring some battery life improvements to the iPhone when it is released. We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 16.4 update next month, probably around the end of March.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes





