iOS 16.2 even more features revealed (Video)

Apple released iOS 16.2 beta 2 last week, we have already seen a number of the new features coming to the iPhone in this update and now, even more, have been revealed.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some more features that are coming to the iPhone in this software update.

As we can see from the video there is a range of new features coming to the iPhone in this software update, this includes changes to the Lock Screen, the Apple Music app, and more.

This release will include Apple’s new Freeform app which is a cross-platform collaboration app that is designed to be used to collaborate.

The app will work with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac and you can use it for drawing, sketching, adding notes, and much more.

Apple is expected to release its iOS 16.2 software update in December, rumors have suggested that the update will land around the middle of December.

We can expect a range of other updates at the same time, these should include iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS 13.1 Ventura. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date for these updates, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals