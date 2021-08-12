iOS 15 vs iOS 14.7.1 speed and performance test (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 15 beta 5 beta 5 to developers for the iPhone, the public bets is also expected to be released this week.

Now we get to find out what sort of improvements there are in this new beta in terms of speed and performance. The video below from iAppleBytes gives us a look at iOS 15 vs iOS 14.7.1

If you want to see a specific device the iPhone SE is up first, followed by the iPhone 6S at 08:31, the iPhone 7 at 15:17, the iPhone 8 at 21:43, the iPhone XR at 27:26 and the iPhone 11 at 33:08.

As we can see from the video in the first test of the iPhone SE there are no speed improvements in terms of the boot up time or the various apps.

The iPhone 6S running the iOS 14.7.1 software was also the first device to boot up, there were no improvements in the apps speeds.

With the test of the iPhone 7, the device running the iOS 14.7.1 software was also the first device to boot up, there were no speed improvements in the apps.

There were no speed improvements with the iPhone 8 in the new beta of iOS 15 over the iOS 14.7.1 software.

The iPhone XR running the iOS 15 beta 5 software was the first of the two devices to boot up, there were no speed improvements in the apps.

In the final test with the iPhone 11, the device running the iOS 14.7.1 software was the first to boot up, there were no speed improvements in the various apps.

So it looks like the new iOS 15 beta 5 software does not bring any major speed improvements to the iPhone, the final version of the software will be released next month along with the iPhone 13.

Source & Image Credit: iApplebytes

