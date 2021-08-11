iOS 15 will link your AirPods to your Apple ID

Apple recently released their new iOS 15 beta 5 software and this has revealed some more details about new features coming to the iPhone and iPad.

One of the new features is related to the Find My app and Apple’s range of AirPods, this will now include the ability to link the headphones to your Apple ID.

This will allow for your AirPods to be tracked more accurately using the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad, more details below about them being linked to your ID. This means that if your AirPods are lost then they will continue to send their location to the person who’s Apple ID they are connected to.

These AirPods are linked to your Apple ID. Removing them will allow another person to configure Find My Network. […] Removing these AirPods will allow another person to configure Find My Network and it will no longer be linked to your Apple ID.

Apple are expected to release their iOS 15 software update next month along with the new iPhone 13 range of smartphones. We will also see the new iPadOS 15 software update at the same time and the new watchOS 8 software along with the Apple Watch Series 7.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

