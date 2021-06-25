iOS 15 beta 2, What’s new in this release (Video)

The iOS 15 beta 2 and iPadOS 15 beta 2 software is now available for developers, the software comes two weeks after the release of the first beta. Apple released their first beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 just after it was unveiled at WWDC 2021.

We already know many of the new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 15, this includes major changes to FaceTime, Messages, Apple Health Weather, the new SharePlay feature and many more.

There are a number of changes in the second beta of iOS 15 over the first beta and the video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some of these new features.

As we can see from the video there are a number of changes in this new iOS 15 beta 2 software for the iPhone. It fixes a number of bugs that were in the first beta, including a new firmware update for the modem on the device. There is also a new Maps icon for Apple maps and more, plus there are a number of changes to Focus Mode and Control Center and lots more.

The new betas of iOS 15 are now available for developers to download for the iPhone and iPad. As yet the public beta has not been released, we will update you when that version lands.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals